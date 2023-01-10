The snow and winter weather slowed the start of the high school winter sports season in South Dakota, but things are starting to heat up. On Saturday, local teams will be competing in three different basketball invitationals across the state.
The Colman-Egan and Howard girls will both be competing in the Hanson Classic at the Corn Palace in Mitchell.
The Colman-Egan Hawks are set to play in the day’s first matchup against Corsica-Stickney at 10 a.m.
The Howard Tigers play in the second matchup against Mt. Vernon/Plankinton at 11:30 a.m.
The Chester and Madison girls will square off against each other at the Dakota State University Women’s Basketball Shootout in the DSU Fieldhouse on Saturday. The matchup is scheduled to tip off at 4:30 p.m.
The Dakota Valley Conference Boys Basketball Classic will take place at Colman-Egan High School in Colman on Saturday.
Nine games will be played with teams from South Dakota and Minnesota making the trip to Colman for a day full of basketball matchups.
The Oldham-Ramona/Rutland boys will take on Hills Beaver Creek at 12:30 p.m. in the Auxiliary Gym.
That game will be followed by the Madison boys taking on Dell Rapids St. Mary.
The Colman-Egan Hawks will take on the Canby Lancers at 3:30 p.m. to wrap up action at the Auxiliary Gym.