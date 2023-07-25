Law Enforcement Blotter Jul 25, 2023 Jul 25, 2023 Updated 18 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:07/24/23 02:57 CFS23-05089 Medical Transfer Ambulance Transfer EMS SW 10TH ST MADISON07/24/23 03:45 CFS23-05090 Animal Other Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N GRANT AVE MADISON07/24/23 04:59 CFS23-05091 Custody Dispute Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S HARTH AVE MADISON07/24/23 05:42 CFS23-05092 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD s washington ave MADISON07/24/23 08:27 CFS23-05093 Animal Other Information/Administrative S HARTH AVE MADISON07/24/23 10:07 CFS23-05095 911 Open Line Unable to Locate STATE PARK DR MADISON07/24/23 10:25 CFS23-05096 Property Lost Information/Administrative SE 10TH ST MADISON07/24/23 15:40 CFS23-05097 Missing Person Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S HARTH AVE MADISON07/24/23 16:03 CFS23-05098 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO WENTWORTH07/24/23 17:24 CFS23-05100 Animal Other Handled By Animal Control MPD NE 3RD ST MADISON07/24/23 20:05 CFS23-05101 Motorist Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SW 7TH ST MADISON07/24/23 22:02 CFS23-05102 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON07/24/23 22:31 CFS23-05103 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 2ND ST MADISONTotal Records: 13 Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Carper Sweet Corn ORR hosts meeting regarding bond vote Local musicians rock out at Farm Fest 2023 National Night Out set for Aug. 1 Games, concert planned for Miracle Treat Day County slashes Highway Department budget Two fatal accidents in Lake County over weekend County seeks grants for multiple bridge projects Music, food and fun at DownTown in MadTown Area racers gearing up for final month of racing Follow us Facebook Twitter