Law Enforcement Blotter Jan 12, 2023 Jan 12, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:01/11/23 02:01 CFS23-00249 Trespass Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 1ST ST MADISON01/11/23 03:33 CFS23-00250 Disturbance Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NW 7TH ST MADISON01/11/23 04:08 CFS23-00251 Disturbance Arrest MPD SE 1ST ST MADISON01/11/23 07:33 CFS23-00252 Transport Transport/Escort Given LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON01/11/23 07:37 CFS23-00253 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON01/11/23 08:31 CFS23-00254 911 Hang Up Completed/Settled by Phone 44.009407, -97.1203401/11/23 08:42 CFS23-00255 Medical Patient Transported EMS 466TH AVE VOLGA01/11/23 09:42 CFS23-00256 Juvenile Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 9TH ST MADISON01/11/23 14:10 CFS23-00257 Citizen Assist Patient Transported EMS S JOSEPHINE AVE MADISON01/11/23 15:06 CFS23-00258 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 2ND ST MADISON01/11/23 16:12 CFS23-00259 Traffic Hazard Referred to Partner Agency SD HWY 1901/11/23 17:47 CFS23-00260 Vehicle Stolen Report Taken MPD SE 1ST ST MADISON01/11/23 18:17 CFS23-00261 Traffic Hazard Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO SD HWY 34 MADISON01/11/23 18:38 CFS23-00262 911 Accidental Completed/Settled by Phone N EGAN AVE MADISON01/11/23 19:21 CFS23-00263 Intoxicated Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON01/11/23 20:21 CFS23-00264 911 Accidental Completed/Settled by Phone 233RD ST MADISON01/11/23 20:23 CFS23-00265 Animal Other Handled By Animal Control NE 4TH ST MADISONTotal Records: 17 Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular LAIC buys land on city's west side Madison board hires new staff and addresses making up snow days MRHS welcomes first baby of the new year Madison resident Araina Crenshaw reported missing Colton Economic Development Group Receives $15,000 Boost from Sioux Valley Energy Aaron Johnson urges county commissioners to recognize their authority in pipeline routing Bulldogs edge Dell Rapids 50-46 Indoor recreation facility to be developed for public use City commissioners discuss creation of TIF district #4, table action Rep. Reisch column Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form