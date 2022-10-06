Law Enforcement Blotter Oct 6, 2022 Oct 6, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:10/05/22 00:17 CFS22-06485 911 Hang Up Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD W CENTER ST MADISON10/05/22 03:41 CFS22-06486 Medical Fall Completed/Settled by Phone N HARTH AVE MADISON10/05/22 07:52 CFS22-06489 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N CHICAGO AVE MADISON10/05/22 10:38 CFS22-06490 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 3RD ST10/05/22 11:51 CFS22-06491 Citizen Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 9TH ST MADISON10/05/22 12:31 CFS22-06492 Citizen Assist Handled By Officer / Deputy10/05/22 12:43 CFS22-06493 Domestic Violent Arrest MPD SW 1ST ST MADISON10/05/22 13:43 CFS22-06494 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S EGAN AVE MADISON10/05/22 14:46 CFS22-06495 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD SE 9TH ST MADISON10/05/22 14:50 CFS22-06496 Suspicious Smell/Odor Information/Administrative MFD SE 12 ST MADISON10/05/22 16:50 CFS22-06497 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO 241ST ST CHESTER10/05/22 18:52 CFS22-06498 Traffic Complaint Information/Administrative NE 1ST ST MADISON10/05/22 20:50 CFS22-06499 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD MADISON10/05/22 22:57 CFS22-06500 Suspicious Person LCSO SD HWY 34 MADISON10/05/22 23:31 CFS22-06501 Animal Loose HWY 81 RAMONATotal Records: 15 Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular New sound, screen, and luxury seating at Dakota Cinema County commissioners to fill sheriff vacancy quickly City OKs donation of former Runnings property to LAIC DSU professor Dr. Justin Blessinger brings Accessible Tech to Spirit of Madison Marching Band Rutland natives become Guinness World Record holders Brother accused of fatally strangling sister in South Dakota Townships not well represented at county highway plan meeting Injury accident reported Peyton Groft becomes DSU's all-time digs leader Lily Van Hal reaches career milestone for the Flyers Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form Sign up for our email newsletters Email Alert Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Newspaper e-Edition Receive the digital, interactive PDF of the newspaper in your inbox. Delivered right as the newspaper goes to print on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists