LC Museum.jpg

THE LAKE COUNTY MUSEUM, located on Dakota State University's campus, is in the midst of a membership drive to raise money for programming, exhibits and marketing. The museum also has two events coming up: a History Happy Hour and an author meet-up.

 Photo by Wren Murphy

The Lake County Museum is hosting several events to bring history to county residents during its annual membership drive.

The membership drive began in early March, said Julie Breu, the museum’s director. There is no set end date for the drive, though Breu said she hopes to set a period to collect memberships in the future.