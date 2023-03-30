THE LAKE COUNTY MUSEUM, located on Dakota State University's campus, is in the midst of a membership drive to raise money for programming, exhibits and marketing. The museum also has two events coming up: a History Happy Hour and an author meet-up.
The Lake County Museum is hosting several events to bring history to county residents during its annual membership drive.
The membership drive began in early March, said Julie Breu, the museum’s director. There is no set end date for the drive, though Breu said she hopes to set a period to collect memberships in the future.
“It’s our memberships that really provide for museum costs and [our ability] to do programming and get the supplies we need for exhibits and marketing,” Breu said.
When the weather warms, Breu said she hopes to host a scavenger hunt with prizes and membership discounts to encourage more traffic in the museum and memberships.
These memberships fund upcoming events like History Happy Hour. A monthly event, the season’s first History Happy Hour featured Danny Frisby-Griffin on March 21 speaking on aviation history. The next speaker will be Jon Hunter, who will teach residents about sports venues past and present in Lake County. He will speak at Sundog Coffee on April 11 from 6-7 p.m.
On April 26, Sioux Falls resident Jon K. Lauck will speak on his book, “The Good Country: The History of the American Midwest, 1800-1900.” Lauck is the founding president of the Midwestern History Association and an adjunct professor of history and political science at the University of South Dakota.
Membership funds also assist with restoring the Boyd Family Wagon, one of the pride and joys of the museum. In September 1879, the wagon was used by John and Eliza Boyd to travel to Lake County and set up a home. Currently, it is being held by Doug Hansen of Fletcher’s Hansen Wheel and Wagon Shop, who will complete the restoration.
Breu said she is waiting for confirmation that the restoration will start in May, although she expects to learn within the week. Once restoration begins, museum staff and other interested parties will travel to Letcher to learn about the restoration process.
These are just some of the activities membership drives funds help fund, Breu said.
This year, the museum sent out 1,600 letters to former and current members as well as residents living in northwest Madison. Since the museum first held a membership drive several years ago, it has tried to hit different areas in the county, such as lakeside properties, to spread the word about the museum. The first year, 800 letters were sent.
Currently, the museum has about 300 members, paying anywhere from $25 to $2,500 a year, depending on preference, Breu said. The membership tier has eight levels, with anyone donating more than $50 a year having a voting stake in the museum.
Memberships are the museum’s biggest source of income, Breu said. It receives no funding from Dakota State University, though the City of Madison gives $11,500 a year and the county provides $1,500.
Any individual can sign up for a membership by filling out a form at the Lake County Museum or lakecountymuseum.org. Members receive a quarterly newsletter, 10% off at the bookstore and early registration for certain programs.
“We give back to the community,” Breu said. “Our mission is, of course, to take history in the community but also to provide them a space and an object and interpretation here in our community. We’re preserving and telling the story of Lake County.”