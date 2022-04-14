(Editor’s note: National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week is April 10-16. This story provides a glimpse into what a local dispatcher may handle during a shift.)
The caller was frantic. A family member was in danger and needed assistance. The caller was en route but requested a law enforcement response as well.
In the basement of the Lake County Public Safety Building, sitting in front of a bank of computer screens, Shannon Hoffman calmly asked questions. What is the emergency? What is the family member’s address?
Initially, the caller was so distressed she couldn’t remember the address or articulate the emergency, but calm questioning elicited the answers necessary to provide assistance. The call was routed to another county where the dispatcher was able to inform the caller that law enforcement was already on the scene.
Lake County 911 Communications will occasionally receive calls such as this either because the call bounced off a cell tower in Lake County or because all lines into the dispatch center – or public safety answering point (PSAP) – in an adjoining county are busy. However, the majority of calls received each year are in response to local emergencies.
April Denholm, director of Lake County 911 Communications, said that on average, the dispatch center handles 2,580 emergency calls annually. In addition, the center handles between 12,000 and 17,000 non-emergency calls.
“This job is not for everybody, but not everybody realizes it until they get into training,” Hoffmann said. “You have to be a multi-tasker. You have to be able to listen, type and talk at the same time.”
Hoffman has been working in the center for seven years. Prior to that, she was a surgical technician. However, she had reached a point in her career when she felt ready for a change. She was attracted to her current profession because her mother was a dispatcher; Jamie Konshak retired in 2009.
“I knew what it entailed,” Hoffman said. Her dad was also in law enforcement in the 1970s. “I remember listening to the scanner and the patrol car.”
Both her professional experience and family background may contribute to her ability to handle the stress of the job.
“I must be one of those people who thrives on adrenaline,” she said, mentioning in passing that she was working the night an arsonist started fires at the One-Stop convenience store and a local apartment building.
However, she is also good at compartmentalizing, which allows her to leave her job behind at the end of a shift, and she is good at dealing with the interpersonal challenges of the work. Sometimes, a caller will be abrasive or an officer may be a bit short after coming off a rough call.
“You have to be a duck. You have to let things roll off your back. You can’t take things personally,” Hoffman said.
As she talked about her job, she was also monitoring two officers who were on a welfare check with a community member. The computer-aided dispatch, or CAD system, automatically sent an alarm when the officers arrived on the scene, and she opened a call-for-service report. Using a code, she would check in with them periodically.
Although her body posture was relaxed as she handled a variety of situations – a caller who believed he had been scammed, a traffic stop – she went on alert when neither officer on the welfare check responded when she attempted contact. Hoffman tried a second time and started reaching for the phone.
“If they don’t answer by radio, we try by phone. Things can go south in a heartbeat,” Hoffman explained after the officer finally replied by radio.
In describing the work of dispatchers, Denholm says they are the initial first responders in any emergency situation.
“We are the link between all the other agencies, and the lifeline between the caller and the responders rushing to help them,” she said.
“We provide emergency medical dispatch in the form of walking a caller through CPR or how to help someone who is choking. We help the caller remain calm. We provide information to our officers and responders to help keep them as safe as they can be. We are Communications,” she continued.
Currently, though, this role in handling any emergency situation is not recognized. The federal government classifies the role as “office and administrative support,” according to Denholm.
The 9-1-1 Saves Acts, currently with the U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, would classify dispatchers as a “Protective Service Occupation” like law enforcement and other first responders.
“I would ask the public to please let our congress people know that they should be supporting this bill. As of right now, none of them do and my – and other dispatchers’ – letters to them have been ignored,” Denholm said.
Nationwide, there is a shortage of 911 telecommunicators, or dispatchers. This is evident in Lake County, which needs six full-time dispatchers to be fully covered and currently has four with a fifth person in training. A vacancy is currently being advertised.
“There is only a small portion of the population that has the skills needed to do this job – multi-tasking, critical thinking, computer skills, and the ability to handle stress being just some of the things we look for,” Denholm said. “I would urge anyone who has these skills and is interested in a job where you really make a difference to apply.”