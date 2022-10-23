Seven members of the Entre Nous Study Club were “spooked” in the nicest way when they met on Oct. 17 at Joyce Welbon’s country home.
Seated at a table with ghostly placemats, fall leaves and a fairly friendly variety of ghosts, everyone enjoyed pecan-pumpkin pie, chocolate covered nuts and corn candies.
Reading of the Collect opened the meeting. Roll call was answered with short stories of famous ghosts, and the minutes of the last meeting and treasurer’s reports were given.
Fall leaves cut from tree bark were given as hostess gifts from Barb Egeberg.
Marilyn Hexom reviewed “Blind Your Ponies” by Stanley Gordon West. He has written seven novels, all of which he sold single-handedly from bookstore to bookstore, thereby gathering a large following.
Sam Pickett, newly married to the love of his life, is full of hope for the future.
We find Pickett teaching in Willow Creek, Mont., a dried-up shell of a town on the western edge of the world, in a high school with 19 students and a basketball team with a losing streak of 0-98.
Willow Creek is a town of misfit toys, so to speak — people in one way or another have had life kick them in the teeth. All, it seems, have a story for taking a detour to this place or for staying.
As the coach of the hapless basketball team, Pickett can’t help but be moved by the courage he witnesses in the lives of people, including his own young players.
This is not just a tale of loss and tragedy. Based on a real town, Pickett arrives to hide from a violent past that shattered his life, to find a spirit of love, hope and a future worth living despite insurmountable odds.