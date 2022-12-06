Law Enforcement Blotter Dec 6, 2022 Dec 6, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:12/05/22 01:20 CFS22-07793 Welfare Check Information/Administrative UNKNOWN ADDRESS12/05/22 09:00 CFS22-07794 Animal Other Information/Administrative N CHICAGO AVE MADISON12/05/22 09:27 CFS22-07795 Property Found Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SW 10TH ST MADISON12/05/22 09:36 CFS22-07796 Juvenile Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S HARTH AVE MADISON12/05/22 10:55 CFS22-07797 911 Open Line Completed/Settled by Phone 44.00607, -97.1565412/05/22 12:46 CFS22-07798 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD NE 2ND ST MADISON12/05/22 14:04 CFS22-07799 Victim Notification Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 9TH ST MADISON12/05/22 15:25 CFS22-07800 Traffic Stop Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S EGAN AVE MADISON12/05/22 17:42 CFS22-07801 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO SD HWY 34 MADISON12/05/22 18:02 CFS22-07802 Traffic Complaint Information/Administrative SD HWY 34 CHESTER12/05/22 19:11 CFS22-07803 911 Hang Up Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 5TH AVE CHESTERTotal Records: 11 Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular School bus accident reported; no injuries Parade of Lights award winners chosen Looking to the future for ORR Bulldogs win home opener against Estelline/Hendricks Tigers will be led by veteran core Raiders aiming to improve upon eight win season Law Enforcement Blotter Madison Fire Department responds to grass fire Maxine Unterbrunner back on the bench for the Bulldogs Law Enforcement Blotter Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form