East River Federal Credit Union has announced six recipients of the 2022 Educational Scholarships.
Students awarded the scholarship are members of East River Federal Credit Union who exemplify a commitment to their education and community, as well as leadership qualities.
Scholarships are awarded to students who are enrolling at a university, college or technical school this fall or who are currently enrolled. The applicants are evaluated on academic achievement, community involvement, letters of recommendation, and an essay on financial wellness. The winners were chosen through a blind selection process by a volunteer member committee.
This year, ERFCU awarded $1,000 scholarships to the following six members:
— Ellie Jaspers, O’Gorman High School, Sioux Falls, attending South Dakota State University
— Kylie Krusemark, Madison High School, Madison, attending the University of South Dakota
— Hannah LeMair, Madison, currently attending SDSU
— Erin Moncur, Miller, currently attending Dakota Wesleyan University
— Raena Rost, Madison High School, Madison, attending Augustana University
— Katie Sherman, Howard High School, Howard, attending Lake Area Technical Institute
East River FCU is committed to the pursuit of higher education and awards scholarships on a yearly basis. Applicants must a member in good standing for at least one year. Information for the 2023 scholarship process will be released early next year.