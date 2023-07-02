For many of us, one of the toughest things to digest is change. Even if we think we don’t mind switching up the familiar, it tends to cause angst more times than not. And there are bound to be naysayers when one makes even a slight move in any direction from what’s established.

Now and then, however, an adjustment to what we know and expect can be fun, even during the anticipation phase. Such is the case with the second event coming up in our Opera House entertainment series. This is a shift I believe most will embrace.