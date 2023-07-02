For many of us, one of the toughest things to digest is change. Even if we think we don’t mind switching up the familiar, it tends to cause angst more times than not. And there are bound to be naysayers when one makes even a slight move in any direction from what’s established.
Now and then, however, an adjustment to what we know and expect can be fun, even during the anticipation phase. Such is the case with the second event coming up in our Opera House entertainment series. This is a shift I believe most will embrace.
While I generally book musical talent for this series, which suits our auditorium very well, the magical opportunity we’re bringing you on Saturday simply couldn’t be ignored. These performers will offer a treat from our stage unlike anything you’ve seen here before, and it was worth getting creative to find a way to make this happen.
Every year I aim to somehow contract one act that’s beyond our means on paper, something that will surprise our attendees who would otherwise never believe such a performer could be brought to our humble Opera House. This is that show.
Coming up on Saturday, we will welcome illusionist Sean Watson to Prairie Village, along with his partner Chanelle Munroe. Think magician, professional illusionist, seasoned performer. This is a show that boasts an itinerary history from the U.S., Canada, Brazil, Australia and Hong Kong.
Sean’s performances have won great acclaim at venues such as the Las Vegas Hilton, MGM Grand Casino, Mandalay Bay (House of Blues), the renowned “Carnival” in Brazil, various casinos, state fairs, corporate events and product launches. With more than 20 years of experience in this arena, Watson knows his stuff.
Doors will open Saturday at 6 p.m., with showtime at 7:00. Tickets are on sale at our gift shop in person Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or the day of the show until 4 p.m. You can also call during those hours and book your seats by phone, either way locking in your opportunity with certainty.
As always, season passes cannot be redeemed for concert tickets, as it is necessary to sell them by the individual seat. Refreshments will be available at the snack stand adjacent to the Opera House, ensuring your stomach is kept happy while your eyes are enticed onstage.
On the same topic, our third performance in the series will be two weeks later, on July 22. We will welcome the classic American sounds of the sweet-sounding band Highway 96 to our stage that evening, as they bring their Musical Road Trip to Madison. This is a timeless journey you’ll soak up and enjoy.
Please check your calendars and plan to join us for both shows. We will sell any remaining tickets at the door both nights, but your safest bet is to call us ahead of time and book your seats.
A road trip down a musical memory lane, and an illusion show like nothing you’ve seen here. A mix of the familiar and something completely new. They’ll both be worth your time!