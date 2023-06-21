THE LAKE COUNTY COMMISSION will vote on a $2.8 million opt-out at its next meeting. Shelli Gust, the commission administrative officer, said that, based on the current total property value in the county, this opt-out would "roughly" lead to a tax rate of $1.47 per $1,000 of property value, though the rate would vary based on the value of all property in the county. The current tax levy for the county is $2.475 per $1,000. The chart above gives examples of how the opt could affect property taxes for several property values, though these numbers are estimates.
The Lake County Commission will bring to a vote a $2.8 million property tax request at its next meeting on July 6.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the commissioners unanimously directed Commission Administrative Officer Shelli Gust and Lake County Auditor Paula Barrick to draft a resolution for a $2.8 million opt-out which would last for 5 years.
This property tax opt-out will amount to, approximately, a tax rate increase of $1.47 per $1,000 of property value. The current county property tax rate is $2.475 per $1,000.
The tax rate for the opt-out will vary year to year. The $2.8 million property tax request will be divided by the total current value of all properties in the county to create a tax rate. This rate would vary by year as property values change and get reassessed, and this tax rate would be applied to each property to determine how much each property owner would pay toward the opt-out.
The rate of $1.47 per $1,000 is an estimate by Gust based on the most recent total property values in the county.
The commissioners’ decision came after months of discussions, three town halls and a four-hour preliminary budget hearing on Tuesday.
Since 2010, Lake County has used its cash reserves, functionally the county’s savings, to supplement the budget. Last year, the county transferred about $1.6 million from its reserves to its general fund, a practice which Gust called “unsustainable” at a previous town hall meeting.
Typically, a county can only increase the amount it requests in property taxes by the amount of growth in the county plus the consumer price index, which is capped at 3% or the rate of inflation, whichever is lower. An opt-out generates additional money the county can use in its general fund to support all county activities, from the Sheriff’s Office to the judiciary system to the Highway Department.
With inflation skyrocketing across the nation, the county hasn’t been able to keep up, Gust said.
“Most [budget] requests are coming in the same or higher,” she said.
The county commissioners have considered two main options to fund county services: an opt-out, and a road and bridge tax levy. An opt-out is when a county “opts out” of the limit on increasing property taxes. The county declined the option to send the opt-out to a vote of the people, but a petition by registered voters can be used to bring it to a popular vote.
An opt-out must have a time limit. The current proposal would generate $2.8 million each year for 5 years. If they pass the resolution, the commissioners can decline to ask for the maximum $2.8 million in future years, but they can also pass additional opt-outs, resulting in more property tax increases. The opt-out could also be renewed once its 5-year term is up.
The other option, a road and bridge levy, would raise money to be used on road and bridge projects and maintenance. It could raise a maximum of about $1.14 million, lower than the $1.6 million the county used from its savings account to supplement last year’s budget.
“I would really caution the commission on initiating both items…And, gosh, please don’t ask for max on both of them,” said Steve Kant, a Lake County resident who attended the June 20 meeting and two of the town halls.
Though the commissioners deliberated on whether to pass an opt-out, a road and bridge levy or both at multiple points in the June 20 meeting, they decided on the opt-out because it could raise more money.
Commission Chair Kelli Wollmann said she was worried that asking for both “sounds a little greedy.”
“I did take into account what Steve said. He didn’t want both. Alright, if you don’t want both, then we can’t do the [road and bridge] levy because it’s not enough,” Commissioner Corey Johnke said. “So we’ll do $2.8 on an opt-out for 5 years, and if we run out in 3 years, then maybe we’ll do another one.”
The commissioners and Gust stressed this opt-out would not lead to an increase in county services. It would simply maintain the county’s current level of services.
During the meeting, the commissioners also discussed the different amounts to consider for the opt-out and how long it would last.
“We’ve just got to make the right decision, because if they [registered voters] take it to a vote and shoot it down, they’re going to see the repercussions of this really fast,” Johnke said.
The Lake County Commission will vote on the $2.8 million opt-out at its July 6 meeting at 9 a.m. in the Lake County Courthouse.