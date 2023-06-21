2.8M opt out.jpg

THE LAKE COUNTY COMMISSION will vote on a $2.8 million opt-out at its next meeting. Shelli Gust, the commission administrative officer, said that, based on the current total property value in the county, this opt-out would "roughly" lead to a tax rate of $1.47 per $1,000 of property value, though the rate would vary based on the value of all property in the county. The current tax levy for the county is $2.475 per $1,000. The chart above gives examples of how the opt could affect property taxes for several property values, though these numbers are estimates.

The Lake County Commission will bring to a vote a $2.8 million property tax request at its next meeting on July 6.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the commissioners unanimously directed Commission Administrative Officer Shelli Gust and Lake County Auditor Paula Barrick to draft a resolution for a $2.8 million opt-out which would last for 5 years.