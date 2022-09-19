Emilie Rodengien and Lucas Klett

EMILIE RODENGIEN and Lucas Klett helped paint the railings of the Madison Community Center.

 Submitted photo

Public support and outreach are essential for any bank, but First Interstate in Madison takes things a step further with a yearly Volunteer Day to give back to its home community.

Bank President Tyler Hegge said the event began in 2018 and has taken place on the second Wednesday of September ever since.