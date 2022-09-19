Public support and outreach are essential for any bank, but First Interstate in Madison takes things a step further with a yearly Volunteer Day to give back to its home community.
Bank President Tyler Hegge said the event began in 2018 and has taken place on the second Wednesday of September ever since.
Hegge said all volunteers are local staff at First Interstate with nine members participating in this year’s program on Sept. 14. In the months before the event, staff members search around Madison for local, non-profit establishments in need of assistance.
This year, the volunteers helped with painting the railings of the Madison Community Center, as well as touchup jobs to the kickboxing and aerobics rooms. They also assisted Bethel Lutheran Home with their end of summer outside cleanup.
According to Hegge, Volunteer Day has been a great addition to the bank’s people-first mentality.
“Many of our volunteers give generously to their fabulous community,” he said.
While only two establishments were on this year’s list, Hegge said that First Interstate would be happy to help as many as they can.
For Hegge, this event is a way to provide for the community in more ways than simple sponsorships or business developments and gives the bank a direct path for ensuring the betterment of the area.
Hegge also noted how much fun the employees have engaging in this public support.
“The teamwork and camaraderie present is truly something special,” he said.
This is the first Volunteer Day since the bank transitioned from Great Western to First Interstate in May, but Hegge said he plans to maintain the event for years to come.