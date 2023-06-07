DOUG HANSEN of Hansen Wheel and Wagon Shop was able to tell the story of the Boyd Family wagon from the evidence of the wagon itself. An upcoming exhibit will share more of the wagon’s secrets with visitors.
The Lake County Museum is hosting some old-fashioned fun later this month with an ice cream social to celebrate the return of the Boyd Family wagon.
Constructed in the 1860s, the covered wagon was used by John Boyd and his family to relocate to Lake County in 1879. After sitting in the museum for more than 50 years, it was dry as kindling and showing signs of age. Following a fund-raising campaign to cover preservation costs, it was sent to Hansen Wheel and Wagon last fall.
The wagon returned to the museum this week. Preservation efforts did not restore the wagon to its former glory. It was not painted or otherwise made to look new. Rather, the wood was oiled, wheel rims tightened and efforts made to show how the wagon would have looked during the move.
We are celebrating this return with an ice cream social and other old-fashioned fun on June 26. We invite the community to join us on the Dakota State University quad between 4:30-6:30 p.m. for ice cream sundaes.
The event is free and open to the public through the generous support of First Bank and Trust.
Middle school and high school students who joined our newly-formed chapter of the National History Club will also be coordinating a wide range of family activities, including a photo booth where families can grab pioneer props and have their pictures taken with an Old West backdrop. The students will also be coordinating games, craft activities and a scavenger hunt.
In addition, students will be selling bottled water and raffle tickets for a $50 gift card from Dakota Cinema. Funds raised will be used for field trips and other activities during the upcoming school year.
Inside the museum, the wagon will be on display. Fiddlers will be performing some old-time music and Madison High School students will be doing readings from pioneer stories. These activities are in keeping with the pioneer tradition of locally talented people sharing their gifts for the pleasure of the whole community.
Folks who are discovering the museum for the first time will be able to learn more at a membership table where recent copies of our newsletter and information about the newly formed genealogy club will be available. Membership forms will also be available for those who want to get on our mailing list so they can learn about all the exciting activities we will be doing during the upcoming year.
We hope community members will join us not only in celebrating efforts to preserve a precious historical artifact but also in enjoying some old-fashioned fun on June 26.