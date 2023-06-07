Museum wagon

DOUG HANSEN of Hansen Wheel and Wagon Shop was able to tell the story of the Boyd Family wagon from the evidence of the wagon itself. An upcoming exhibit will share more of the wagon’s secrets with visitors.

 Submitted photo

The Lake County Museum is hosting some old-fashioned fun later this month with an ice cream social to celebrate the return of the Boyd Family wagon.

Constructed in the 1860s, the covered wagon was used by John Boyd and his family to relocate to Lake County in 1879. After sitting in the museum for more than 50 years, it was dry as kindling and showing signs of age. Following a fund-raising campaign to cover preservation costs, it was sent to Hansen Wheel and Wagon last fall.