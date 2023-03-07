Amanda Hall

AMANDA HALL was hired in February as the Madison Public Library's new program coordinator and is excited to present the MPL's newest offering, "Pages for Pizza."

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

Amanda Hall was hired last month as the Madison Public Library’s new program coordinator, and she is already delivering on her goals to bring fresh and exciting activities to the MPL. Recently, Hall was approached by Carson Stemper, the owner of the Office Bar & Gril, to kickstart a program that would reward determined readers with something few can resist, free pizza.

Entitled “Pages for Pizza,” the program allows students from the Madison Central School District and the Chester Area School to track their time spent reading via the READsquared app, a premier reading program and reader’s advisory service. Every minute spent reading equals one point, and when participants reach 1400, they can cash in on a free 14-inch single topping pizza from the Office. “We wanted to do something like the old ‘Book It’ from Pizza Hut,” Stemper said on his motivation for the project. Hall matched Stemper’s enthusiasm for the project and noted that the response from the community has been positive as well. “So far, we’ve had 81 children register for it,” she added.