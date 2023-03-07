Amanda Hall was hired last month as the Madison Public Library’s new program coordinator, and she is already delivering on her goals to bring fresh and exciting activities to the MPL. Recently, Hall was approached by Carson Stemper, the owner of the Office Bar & Gril, to kickstart a program that would reward determined readers with something few can resist, free pizza.
Entitled “Pages for Pizza,” the program allows students from the Madison Central School District and the Chester Area School to track their time spent reading via the READsquared app, a premier reading program and reader’s advisory service. Every minute spent reading equals one point, and when participants reach 1400, they can cash in on a free 14-inch single topping pizza from the Office. “We wanted to do something like the old ‘Book It’ from Pizza Hut,” Stemper said on his motivation for the project. Hall matched Stemper’s enthusiasm for the project and noted that the response from the community has been positive as well. “So far, we’ve had 81 children register for it,” she added.
Registration for the program began March 1, with the official start being April 1. It’s open to kindergarten through 12th grade, and students do not need a library card to participate. All books are fair game, including graphic novels, magazines, eBooks, audiobooks and even newspapers.
As they read, students enter their progress into the READsquared app, which keeps track of time for them as well as allowing remote monitoring from the MPL. “If people don’t have access to the app, we’ll give them a paper so they can track it that way,” Hall said.
“Pages for Pizza” will last until March 31, 2024, and all pizza prizes must be redeemed by May 15 that same year. Hall explained that a time limit of between three and five hours would be set for each day in order to discourage students from trying to scam the system. Additionally, students are only allowed to earn one pizza every three months.
“We’re really excited about it,” Hall said. “We’re hoping it can help instill a lifelong love of reading. If you love reading, I think it goes into you having a love for learning.”