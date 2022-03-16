Monday through Friday, 52 weeks a year — unless there’s a holiday — as noon approaches, five individuals slip through the back door of the Head Start building at the corner of W. Center Street and Van Eps Avenue and grab two insulated carriers – a red one and a blue one.
The volunteers are picking up prepared meals which will be delivered to homes across Madison. The hot parts of the meal are in the red carrier; the cold parts in the blue one.
“We’re averaging 45 to 55, depending on the day, depending on the meal,” said Sarah Hock, community service worker with Interlakes Community Action Partnership (ICAP). If everyone received a meal every day, she believes the number would be closer to 70.
As an older adult herself, she understands the importance of the home-delivered hot meals.
“I think of myself as an average senior. When I was living alone, I found myself not eating right because I didn’t want to cook for just myself,” she said.
She is not alone in that. A study conducted in 2017 by Meals on Wheels America showed that one in six senior citizens face the threat of hunger and 33% of older adults admitted to the hospital may be malnourished.
The report states, “Financial constraints are a primary factor that limit access to food.” However, poor physical health, mobility limitations and lack of transportation may also impact an older adult’s ability to obtain and prepare nourishing meals.
This month, Meals on Wheel America is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Older Americans Act Nutrition Program. Signed into law in March 1972 by President Richard M. Nixon, the measure amended the 1965 Older Americans Act to include a national nutrition program for seniors 60 and older.
“The great thing about 60s-Plus meals is we get to help seniors stay in their home,” Hock said.
ICAP offers three options under the umbrella of 60-Plus Dining. Seniors may join others for congregate meals at Star Card sites using a pre-paid meal card. Seniors may have hot meals delivered daily during the week. Seniors may also purchase frozen meals which can be warmed in the microwave.
“You can order as much as you want,” Hock indicated. “If you like something that’s on the menu today and don’t like tomorrow, order two today.”
One of the challenges the program has is finding enough drivers. Some months, area churches line up drivers, other months Hock is responsible for finding volunteers.
She does have a list of about 10 people she can call upon in an emergency, including two men she relies on in a pinch – George Meyer and Scott Parsley. While others on her list usually need a one-day notice, Meyer needs only a 15-minute notice.
“He’s not always available, but it’s seldom he can’t,” Hock said.
An average route takes about 30 minutes to deliver, unless the driver becomes engaged in conversation with the seniors receiving meals.
“It can take longer if you like to talk,” Hock indicated. “I don’t guarantee anything if you start to talk.”
Hock does what she can to make it as easy as possible for the drivers. With the insulated carriers, they also pick up a clipboard which has a map, the names of the individuals who will receive meals, and their addresses.
To volunteer to become a driver or to learn more about ICAP’s senior meals programs, call Hock at 605-256-6518.