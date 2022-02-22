Sarah Thacker

Sarah Thacker

 Submitted photo

MITCHELL – The South Dakota Music Education Association will present the S.D. Middle School All-State Band on March 5 at the Mitchell Performing Arts Center at 3 p.m.

This concert will feature more than 200 6th- through 8th-graders from across the state performing in two bands under the direction of Rebecca Warren and Dale Fiedler.

Sarah Thacker of Colman-Egan School was chosen to participate this year.

There is a $5 admission fee for the concert; tickets will be available for purchase at the door. Students age 18 and younger are admitted free.