Advertisements are not always completely honest. This is the case with products like diapers, makeup wipes and certain feminine products labeled as “flushable.”
As it turns out, these products are not flushable and can cause major damage and setbacks to both the Department of Public Works and the Municipal Utilities Department.
Madison Mayor Roy Lindsay, speaking at the Water Purification & Wastewater Treatment Plant on Monday, urged residents to consider where the things they flush away really end up. These flushables, along with things like hair and rags, can make work at the wastewater plant very difficult by corroding stainless steel clarifiers, blocking grates or causing backups in important water lines, he said.
Plant Foreman Rick Nighbert and Jan Tieman, superintendent for water distribution/wastewater collection, were also in attendance. They bolstered the mayor’s points, saying that Madison will save time and money by addressing this issue.
The problem is that not enough people are conscious of the processes involved in making water safe for use. When these flushable items leave the drain, they do not simply disappear. They turn into a massive problem for community workers and their equipment, and with enough times and neglect, they return to cause problems for citizens who originally flushed them, creating sewer backups and other infrastructure issues.
The mayor stressed that this issue can largely be fixed by community participation. By simply being more conscious of what gets haphazardly thrown into the water supply, residents can avoid situations like five years ago, when a water line near Taco John’s became totally blocked by grease poured down the drain.
Along with the other flushables, grease causes massive issues at water treatment plants, which is why restaurants are required to fill out an annual form agreeing to safe grease removal.
As it stands currently, Nighbert said that a large trash can of rags, hair and other material that doesn’t easily break down must be forcibly removed every two to three days. This may not seem like much, but it adds up, he said, causing long delays in one of the earliest stages of the water treatment process.
Tieman, Nighbert and Lindsay all urged residents to be careful with how they dispose of these items because a little care goes a long way.