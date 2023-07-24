For first responders, establishing a connection with the communities they serve is essential. However, these parties don’t always meet under ideal circumstances. Solving this dilemma was the motivation behind the establishment of National Night Out, which was first introduced in August 1984.
“It’s just a way for communities to come together with their first responders to get to know them,” Madison Police Chief Justin Meyer explained. “It’s a matter of bringing everyone together to have a positive interaction and to answer any questions people might have.”
On Aug. 1, members from Madison area police and fire departments, emergency medical services, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office/Dispatch and others will take to the streets of Egan Avenue during DownTown in MadTown for NNO.
“This year we’re going to have freezies and popcorn between us and the Sheriff’s Office,” Meyer added. “We always pass out some treats for the kids.”
Meyer noted that Madison has participated in National Night Out for nearly two decades. As the years progressed, the local event expanded to include other area responders from Chester, Wentworth, Ramona and others.
Lake County Emergency Manager Kody Keefer will also be in attendance, as will the Madison Boy Scouts. The scouts will be advertising memberships along with providing games for visiting children.
“We know that the cooperation we have with our residents makes our jobs so much easier, and we just want to build upon those positive interactions and continue to build that relationship with the folks of not only Madison but Lake County,” Meyer said.
The decision to collaborate with DownTown in MadTown came about fours year ago. Meyer explained that DTMT had previously taken a week off to accommodate NNO. By combining them, they were able to bring additional exposure to each event.
“I think it’s worked out great for both events. It brings folks to us that maybe wouldn’t otherwise come, and vice versa,” Meyer said.
Additionally, the Madison Police Department is looking for new members, and Meyer noted that NNO would be a great time to field some initial questions from potential applicants.
The MPD recently lifted its residency restrictions for officers, meaning they are no longer required to live within 10 miles of Madison. Meyer stated this decision was made due to vehicles being more dependable, as well as the thinning numbers of applicants for local police departments.
“The interest to get into law enforcement is not what it used to be, and that’s across the nation,” Meyer said, “so we’re trying to open up the area and hopefully entice some of those folks that may not live directly within the community but have a connection to it that would like to come and work with us and be a member of our department.”
Meyer also explained the certification process new hires can expect in the state.
“Obviously, you have to get hired by an agency in South Dakota, and then within one year of your hire date, you have to attend the South Dakota Law Enforcement Training Center in Pierre,” Meyer said.
This 13-week event includes 520 hours of continuous training and covers all areas of police preparation. Meyer described it as “very intensive,” with trainees residing in on-site dorms until the 13 weeks are up.
Upon their return from Pierre, new officers will receive 12 weeks of on-the-job training where they will learn the ins and outs of their department. Both of these sessions are required to be completed before they can work on their own and handle calls.
“By the time we get someone hired and trained, there’s six months of training that have gone into an individual,” Meyer noted.
He added that the MPD would be more than happy to answer any questions on this subject during National Night Out.