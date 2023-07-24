Justin Meyer

Justin Meyer

For first responders, establishing a connection with the communities they serve is essential. However, these parties don’t always meet under ideal circumstances. Solving this dilemma was the motivation behind the establishment of National Night Out, which was first introduced in August 1984.

“It’s just a way for communities to come together with their first responders to get to know them,” Madison Police Chief Justin Meyer explained. “It’s a matter of bringing everyone together to have a positive interaction and to answer any questions people might have.”