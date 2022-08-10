Purchase Access

Early Tuesday morning, the Madison Police and Parks departments were alerted to suspected vandalism and theft at Memorial Park.

Police Chief Justin Meyer said that bolts and other pieces of important hardware had been removed from the playground, making the structure unsafe for local children.