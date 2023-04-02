In 2008, Heartland Energy began a conscious effort to sell less of its product in order to save its customers money.
Doing business as Heartland Consumers Power District, the public power utility announced the hiring of Ann Hyland as director of energy programs. Her job was to develop and promote an energy efficiency program that would benefit Heartland customer utilities as well as their commercial and residential ratepayers.
The program began in earnest, with a partnership with the South Dakota Energy Smart initiative and educational forums.
It developed greatly in 2009, earning the name Power Forward and officially launching with a residential Extreme Energy Makeover.
In the years that followed, Hyland hit a stride, incentivizing hundreds of replaced appliances and thousands of upgraded light bulbs while awarding tens of thousands in grant money to customer utilities.
Power Forward has had much success while evolving to meet demand. As the program and Hyland mark another milestone, she reflected on 15 years of saving customers energy and money.
Consumer gain
Power Forward was developed with the intent of helping consumers more efficiently utilize electricity.
Hyland kicked off the program with contests for home and building makeovers to show the benefit of energy efficient improvements. Heartland invested $130,000 in energy efficient upgrades on two residential properties and four public buildings over two years.
Heartland also partnered with customer utilities to promote the use of lifetime warranty electric water heaters. Participating municipalities received $2,500 at the time to begin selling Marathon water heaters at their utilities.
Later, Heartland switched to offering rebates to consumers for purchasing lifetime warranty electric water heaters. Several Heartland customers, such as the cities of Volga and Howard, still sell Marathons today.
To date, Heartland has issued 362 rebates ranging from $200 to $400, depending on the size of the water heater.
In 2012, Power Forward evolved to include consumer rebates for upgrading appliances, HVAC equipment and lighting to more efficient models.
Residents were rewarded for purchasing ENERGY STAR refrigerators, freezers, dehumidifiers, etc. Heartland issued 374 appliance rebates before ending the program in 2016.
To date, Hyland has issued rebates for 38 heat pumps, 44 central air conditioners and three geothermal heat pumps.
Rebates for LEDs were offered first to commercial and industrial customers and then also to residents.
“The commercial lighting rebate is still in place since oftentimes those upgrades are made in large quantities. As businesses continue to make the switch to LED, we hope our rebate program will help offset some of the upfront costs and make the transition a little easier,” she said
According to Hyland, 15,620 lights in commercial settings are linked to Power Forward rebates.
Utility assistance
Since the beginning, Heartland relied on partnerships with customer utilities to implement various aspects of Power Forward. Building on that collaboration and the success of the water heater program, Hyland unveiled an energy efficiency grant program for utilities in 2011.
“We invested in energy efficiency, and the grant program allowed our customers to follow suit. It empowered utilities to develop, promote, implement and manage local energy efficiency projects,” Hyland said.
Utilities can earn grants for projects that optimize electric energy use in city facilities, such as installing energy-efficient HVAC systems. In more recent years, grants have helped cities upgrade streetlights to LED.
“The majority of our customers have upgraded all their streetlighting to LED,” said Hyland. “Many upgraded in phases, utilizing the Power Forward grants each year to ease the cost burden.”
Program adaptation
Today, Heartland is still awarding grants and encouraging the use of efficient equipment and lighting. However, focus has shifted to the increased use of electricity as a safer, more affordable choice.
“Great strides have been made in technologies, and electric energy is often cleaner and less expensive,” Hyland said. “Electrification also allows for better grid management by the utility and decreases pressure on electric rates. The benefits are far-reaching.”
Some recent changes to the program are in sync with tax credits newly made available through the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).
For example, federal tax credits for air source heat pumps ballooned from $300 to up to 30% of their cost through 2032. The same equipment may also earn consumers up to $1,200 in rebates from Heartland, if the home also has an electric source for backup.
“Our goal is to encourage people to consider all-electric. As the efficiency of heat pumps have improved, it is more economical for homeowners to make the switch.”
The IRA also includes a $7,500 consumer tax credit for electric vehicle (EV) purchases beginning in 2023. In January, Heartland added a $500 EV charger rebate.
“EVs are growing in popularity and affordability. If we want to offer a complete approach to economical energy, it’s important to keep up with technology,” Hyland said.
Residential and commercial customers of Heartland Energy customer utilities may be eligible for the rebates and incentives.
An electrified future
When Hyland began developing Power Forward, the upfront cost of purchasing energy efficient, electric appliances was burdensome. Similarly, energy savings attributed to LED light bulbs didn’t offset their high purchase price.
Power Forward proved valuable in helping customers bridge the gap between cost and benefit. Fifteen years later, much has changed.
“Now we are doing what we can to help people make the switch to all-electric.”