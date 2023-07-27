Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:
07/26/23 00:08 CFS23-05118 Medical Patient Not Transported EMS N HARTH AVE MADISON
Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:
07/26/23 00:08 CFS23-05118 Medical Patient Not Transported EMS N HARTH AVE MADISON
07/26/23 02:03 CFS23-05119 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
07/26/23 05:43 CFS23-05120 MVA Non-Reportable Accident LCSO 223RD ST NUNDA
07/26/23 06:20 CFS23-05121 Submerged Vehicle Handled By Officer / Deputy EMS 241ST ST COLMAN
07/26/23 06:53 CFS23-05123 Animal Loose Completed/Settled by Phone 233RD ST WENTWORTH
07/26/23 06:55 CFS23-05124 Animal Other Handled By Officer / Deputy S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
07/26/23 06:58 CFS23-05125 Animal Loose Information/Administrative 465TH AVE VOLGA
07/26/23 08:54 CFS23-05126 MVA Report Taken MPD NE 2ND ST MADISON
07/26/23 09:48 CFS23-05127 Animal Other Handled By Animal Control MPD E CENTER ST MADISON
07/26/23 09:56 CFS23-05128 Medical Stroke Patient Transported EMS E MAPLEWOOD DR MADISON
07/26/23 10:43 CFS23-05129 Traffic Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD NE 3RD ST MADISON
07/26/23 10:47 CFS23-05130 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N LEE AVE MADISON
07/26/23 11:08 CFS23-05131 PA/PR Violation Arrest MPD N BLANCHE AVE MADISON
07/26/23 13:08 CFS23-05132 Animal Other Completed/Settled by Phone SD HWY 34 MADISON
07/26/23 15:10 CFS23-05133 Traffic Complaint Verbal Warning LCSO SD HWY 19 MADISON
07/26/23 16:08 CFS23-05134 911 Open Line Completed/Settled by Phone 44.00872, -97.11778
07/26/23 16:43 CFS23-05135 Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy NW 2ND ST MADISON
07/26/23 16:43 CFS23-05136 Fraud Report Taken LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON
07/26/23 17:11 CFS23-05137 Traffic Stop Written Warning LCSO SD HWY 34 WENTWORTH
07/26/23 17:44 CFS23-05138 911 Open Line Completed/Settled by Phone 43.998398, -97.11856
07/26/23 19:18 CFS23-05139 Traffic Stop Citation Issued LCSO SD HIGHWAY 34
07/26/23 19:24 CFS23-05140 Animal Other Handled By Animal Control N BLANCHE AVE MADISON
07/26/23 19:59 CFS23-05141 Vandalism Report Taken MPD E CENTER MADISON
07/26/23 20:07 CFS23-05142 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO 461A AVE WENTWORTH
07/26/23 20:12 CFS23-05143 Burglary Arrest MPD NW 2ND ST MADISON
07/26/23 20:17 CFS23-05144 Welfare Check Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N CHICAGO AVE MADISON
07/26/23 21:40 CFS23-05145 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD MADISON
07/26/23 22:02 CFS23-05146 Animal Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N GRANT AVE MADISON
07/26/23 22:34 CFS23-05147 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD SE 3RD ST MADISON
07/26/23 23:47 CFS23-05148 Traffic Stop Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO TERRITORIAL RD MADISON
Total Records: 30
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.