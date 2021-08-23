The Madison Central School District has more than a dozen new educators and support personnel working in the community’s public schools at the start of the fall semester.
Melissa Larsen will teach fourth-grade students and coach the seventh-grade girls’ basketball program. Before coming to Madison Central, Larsen taught in the Sioux Falls School District for 12 years in the first-, fourth- and fifth-grade levels.
In providing her information, Larsen stated she was “...looking forward to working and living in the Madison community.”
Larsen studied as an undergraduate at the University of South Dakota and earned a master’s degree in teaching, learning and leadership from Southwest Minnesota State University. She also possesses an education specialist degree in administration from the University of Sioux Falls.
Maggie Loudenback will teach another fourth-grade class at MES. During the last seven years, Loudenback has taught students in the second, fourth and fifth grades.
Loudenback studied as an undergraduate student at the University of Northern Colorado and performed graduate work at the University of North Dakota.
She stated that teaching as a profession runs in her family. “My grandpa, aunt and mother are all in education as teachers or principals.”
Noah Salmen has taken a position as an interventionist with the grades 3-5 reading and math intervention program at Madison Elementary School.
Salmen studied at Dakota State University and student-taught at MES during 2020-21 in Casey Materese’s fourth-grade classroom. He stated that he enjoyed student teaching during the last school year and “...am excited to see many familiar faces and teach in my hometown.”
Shelby Meyer will bring back Madison Middle School’s art program from a hiatus by leading the school’s visual arts program. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree from South Dakota State University in December 2020.
Meyer student-taught at Brookings High School and in the Arlington School District. This spring, she substitute-taught as an art instructor at Brookings High School for nine weeks.
In replying to questions about her new position, Meyer said, “As some of you may know, the middle school didn’t have an art teacher here last year. I am very excited to bring that back to town.”
Phil Thramer will teach high school science courses at Madison High School, providing instruction for chemistry, anatomy and microbiology courses. He will also coach the school’s Quiz Bowl program.
Thramer’s undergraduate and master’s degrees were earned at Doane College in Crete, Neb. He has six years of teaching experience at Aurora, Neb., and Manhattan, Kan., schools, and has coached footbal, boys’ and girls’ basketball, and middle-school track programs.
Thramer stated that his wife Sadie and son Bennett, 1, are newcomers to South Dakota and currently live in Brookings. Sadie Thramer was recently employed as an assistant women’s basketball coach at SDSU.
Thramer said he was “...looking forward to all that Madison Central has to offer.”
Casualene Meyer has taken a position as an English language learner instructor at Madison’s middle and high schools, helping students who have a language other than English as their primary language.
She earned postsecondary degrees from Brigham Young University and the University of Southern Mississippi. She has previously taught as an adjunct instructor of English at the University of Southern Mississippi and DSU.
Tara Grayson started a new position this fall, working as a paraprofessional at MHS.
Kendra Paulson was hired to work as a special-education paraprofessional. Paulson graduated from Black Hills State University with a bachelor of science degree in education.
She has previously worked as a paraprofessional at Alcester-Hudson Elementary School; Dudley Elementary School in Gothenburg, Neb.; and Scribner-Snyder Elementary School in Scribner, Neb.
Terrence Kenny comes to Madison Central from the Redfield school system where he taught instrumental band for six years. Kenny will instruct band students from Madison’s middle and high schools and also lead the MHS marching band.
Kenny earned a bachelor’s degree from USD.
He stated that he had learned music from “...several amazing band directors growing up that inspired me to also share my love of music.”
Diane Freisz will return to Madison Middle School to work as a special-education paraprofessional. Freisz had retired in 2019 after working for 18 years as a paraprofessional at the middle school.
Nicole Frank will work as a paraprofessional at MMS. She received her postsecondary education from DSU.
Gloria Black will work in Madison Central’s special-education program as a driver.
Alec Bultje was employed by the school district to provide services as a technology-support person.