Ten members of the Entre Nous Study Club met at Nicky’s on Feb. 21.
Cardinals, the favorite bird of hostess Barb Egeberg, were featured on a red and white table setting. Several were alight on white tree branches centered on a quilted table runner. Two glass cardinals, a small snowman figurine holding one of the red birds, and a cardinal candleholder were placed on the table runner as well. Tiny white lights and red feathers completed the whimsical look.
Cherry pie ala mode, mixed nuts and chocolates were enjoyed. A cardinal from the lighted tree and a bookmark were gifted to each member from the hostess.
The meeting was called to order by Barb Simon, president, with a reading of “I Opened a Book.” The Collect was read and roll call was answered with facts about habitat, nesting, feeding, etc., of cardinals provided by Egeberg.
Minutes of the last meeting and the treasurer’s report were read and approved.
Cows and Canoes will be the location of the March 21 celebration of Entre Nous’ 100th birthday party. Members are invited to share reminiscences of past activities and historical information.
The program, given by Nancy Miller-Gilbert, focused on a factual account of “The Children’s Blizzard” by David Laskin and a fictionalized account of the same name by Melanie Benjamin.
On Jan. 12, 1888, what began as an unseasonably warm day across the Dakotas and Nebraska violently changed to plunging temps, hurricane-force winds and horizontal snow.
More than 100 children who had walked to school without heavy coats and gloves lay frozen on the Dakota-Nebraska prairie.
The story by Benjamin features sisters Raina and Greda Olson, two teenage teachers responsible for the students in their respective classrooms. Raina decides to stay in school with her children during the storm. Greda sends hers on their way to make their way home. Raina saves most of her students, but all of Greda’s are lost.
As a result of the deceptively warm start of the day, the infancy of the weather reporting system and very young teachers forced to make impossible decisions, hundreds lost their lives in this 1888 blizzard.
Immigrants lured to the territory with the promise of success had no inkling of the harsh winters and extreme hardship they caused.