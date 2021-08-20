Similar to so many other community programs involving groups, Sample Strong, a summer fitness program aimed at youngsters, went into hibernation during 2020 due to COVID-19 — but the fans of Sample Strong came roaring back this summer, wanting to get back on track and stretch their legs.
According to Jennie Olson, a Sample Strong organizer, about 65 boys and girls participated in the program’s climax on Aug. 12, a 5K fun-run focused on the young runners from Madison to Lake Madison along the local communities’ recreation trail. Dozens of runners had returned to Sample Strong after the fitness program was suspended last year.
Olson, a clinic nurse manager at the Madison hospital, said the 2021 Sample Strong program started during June with the training sessions taking place on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Those sessions not only involved exercise related to using the Trojan Field track but also included some instruction about proper hydration while exercising, stretching before working out, proper nutrition and safety.
Olson said some special attention was given to safety precautions while running, especially where vehicle traffic is prevalent. Runners and joggers are advised to use crosswalks, wear light-colored or reflective clothing after dark, and let others know that they are outside exercising.
And while many runners enjoy listening to music while they are stretching their legs, Olson advises, “When we talk about headphones or earphones, you should only use one so you can also hear what’s going on around you.”
Noise-cancelling earphones come with similar advice: “...only one, because they are also dangerous — for not hearing threats.”
The Sample Strong program has remained active for about eight years, and Olson credited the Sample family for helping with the fitness program. She named the program after the late Dr. Richard Sample, a Madison physician who died at age 64 in August 2013. Sample’s passing was unexpected, partly because he was an active, continually-moving person.
“I worked alongside him at the clinic, because he was one of the (health-care) providers when I started working there,” Olson said.
Before Sample died, Olson had worked with him for about six years, and she recalls that he encouraged exercise to his patients and co-workers.
“I wanted to do a running program for kids in the community for such a long time,” Olson said. “Naming it after him seemed right.”
According to Olson, naming the program after Dr. Sample was “...appropriate to honor his legacy.” Olson said his wife Barb Sample has visited the training sessions and worked out with participants. Overall, the Sample family has remained supportive, with Richard and Barb’s grandchildren helping with training during the summer programs.
Olson pointed out that parents also work out alongside their children, and many of them enjoy the training. Olson said one parent had told her that she never thought she would run a 5K, and “...she never considered herself a runner, and she ran a 5K this year.”
The Sample Strong participants are given some perks during the program — a Sample Strong shirt, a water bottle during the hydration session and, for finishing, a medal and certificate of completion. To recruit young runners, Olson asks the Madison schools to send a flyer home with students during the spring that describes the summer program.
According to Olson, her satisfaction with Sample Strong arrives when the young runners make their way to the 5K finish line “...and the sun is shining on their faces and many of them are wearing big grins.”