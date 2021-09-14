Dr. Ashley Podhradsky was the keynote speaker for the 2021 Women in Cyber Security (WiCyS) conference last week in Denver, Colo.
Podhradsky’s presentation was titled: “Failing your Way Forward: How failure is a critical component to success.” She discussed the fact that people often look at a successful person and assume the road was straight and free of obstacles, but this is simply not the way things are. She highlighted how failures along her own path have helped her become vice president for research and economic development at Dakota State University.
Dr. Arica Kulm, director of the DigForCE Lab at DSU, also presented at the conference. DSU students attending were Abigail Witt, Alexis Kulm, Annabelle Klosterman, Janessa Palmieri; Kanthi Narukonda, Katie Shuck, Kinsey Pickering and Sara Stehlik.
WiCyS was established in 2012 by Dr. Ambareen Siraj of Tennessee Tech University through a National Science Foundation grant.
The organization has grown into a leading alliance between trailblazers from academia, government and industry and is now a flagship conference for women in cybersecurity. The conference opportunities help organizations recruit, retain and advance women in cybersecurity.
The students took advantage of a variety of events at the conference. Klosterman, a cyber operations major from Brandon, earlier said, “I’m looking forward to meeting other professionals.” Palmieri, a cyber operations major from Nashua, N.H., was looking forward to investigating internship and job opportunities.
Witt, a computer science and math major from Hartford, wanted to learn from the numerous informational sessions.
The 2020 conference was cancelled due to the pandemic but was to have had 1,650 attendees.