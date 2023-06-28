Mork Award.jpg

AMERICAN LEGION Department Commander Courtney Steffen (left), Dairy Queen owner DeLon Mork and past District 7 Commander Pat Mullen pose with Mork's plaque after he was given the 2023 Good Samaritan Award on Tuesday. This state-level award from the American Legion is given to individuals who exemplify values of service and community.

 Photo by Wren Murphy

The American Legion presented Madison Dairy Queen owner DeLon Mork with the 2023 Good Samaritan Award during a short ceremony on Tuesday.

The Good Samaritan Award is offered at two levels — the regional or district level, and the department or state level. Winners of the district-level award are forwarded to the leaders of the South Dakota American Legion, who select a department-level winner.