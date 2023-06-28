AMERICAN LEGION Department Commander Courtney Steffen (left), Dairy Queen owner DeLon Mork and past District 7 Commander Pat Mullen pose with Mork's plaque after he was given the 2023 Good Samaritan Award on Tuesday. This state-level award from the American Legion is given to individuals who exemplify values of service and community.
The American Legion presented Madison Dairy Queen owner DeLon Mork with the 2023 Good Samaritan Award during a short ceremony on Tuesday.
The Good Samaritan Award is offered at two levels — the regional or district level, and the department or state level. Winners of the district-level award are forwarded to the leaders of the South Dakota American Legion, who select a department-level winner.
This year, the Madison American Legion Post #25 nominated Mork for the award.
Nominations are not limited to veterans or members of the American Legion. Any organizations or individuals an American Legion post feels serves their community can be nominated.
Mork said this nomination wouldn’t be possible without the support of his staff and the local community.
“It feels amazing. I mean, these guys are the ones who deserve credit for fighting for our country, doing all the wonderful things that they’ve done. They’re congratulating me, so it’s a little embarrassing, honestly, because these guys are all amazing,” Mork said. “But again, I couldn’t be more proud of the honor or more respectful of what these guys do. It’s a great day.”
The letter of nomination from Post #25, written by Dan Wyatt, lists Mork’s promotion of Miracle Treat Day, his work as a small business owner, donations to organizations and schools and more as reasons he was selected.
“He is one of those individuals that notices an issue going on in our local community and he steps up to make a difference, thus making our community a better place to live,” Wyatt wrote in the nomination letter. “DeLon doesn’t do things for personal glory. He uses the Dairy Queen to pursue the legacy of making positive outcomes that was taught to him by his parents.”
The award ceremony was attended by new Department Commander Courtney Steffen of the Chester American Legion, as well as numerous members from across District 7, which includes Lake, McCook, Moody Minnehaha, Lincoln and Union counties.
Steffen and Pat Mullen, a past District 7 commander, presented plaques to Mork for the district and department awards.
“[Mork] is someone who is always stepping forward to help others, is always stepping forward to promote any cause that deals with especially children,” said Madison Mayor Roy Lindsay, a member of the American Legion. “He’s a great sponsor of any type of activity that involves the youth, as well as Miracle Treat Day.”
Miracle Treat Day is an annual event raising money for the Children’s Miracle Network hospitals. For every DQ Blizzard sold, $1 or more is donated to a local Children’s Miracle Network hospital. This year, Miracle treat Day is scheduled for July 27.