DAKOTA STATE'S Men's Track and Field team captured the fourth straight NSAA outdoor track and field team title. 

Dakota State University scored at least a point in all of the events Friday, extending the school record of four straight North Star Athletic Association men’s outdoor track & field championship team titles. The Trojans racked up a conference meet record of 311.5 points to win the title.

Dickinson State finished second in the team standings with 206 points. Viterbo (Wis.) was third with 120 points, followed by Waldorf (Iowa) fourth with 99.5, Valley City State (N.D.) fifth with 61, Iowa Wesleyan sixth with 34 and Bellevue (Neb.) seventh with seven.