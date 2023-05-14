Dakota State University scored at least a point in all of the events Friday, extending the school record of four straight North Star Athletic Association men’s outdoor track & field championship team titles. The Trojans racked up a conference meet record of 311.5 points to win the title.
Dickinson State finished second in the team standings with 206 points. Viterbo (Wis.) was third with 120 points, followed by Waldorf (Iowa) fourth with 99.5, Valley City State (N.D.) fifth with 61, Iowa Wesleyan sixth with 34 and Bellevue (Neb.) seventh with seven.
Conner Tordsen tossed the NAIA ‘A’ qualifying mark of 165 feet, 4 inches to win the discus for the second straight year.
Ethan Damerum added a third-place finish in the discus with 134 feet, 4 inches. Ryan Chapman was fifth with 133 feet (personal record). Jacob Joachim was seventh with 132 feet, 1 inch, Zachary Haugen eighth with 125 feet, 11 inches and Jackson Zastera 13th with 117 feet to finish 13th.
Tordsen won the shot put with the NAIA ‘A’ qualifying toss of 53 feet, 6.5 inches (career best).
Damerum was sixth in the shot put with 44 feet, 7.5 inches. Terrell Moran was eighth with 42 feet, 2.75 inches; Joachim ninth with 41 feet, 11.25 inches; Chapman 11th with 40 feet, 2.25 inches; and Dylan Johansen 12th with 38 feet, 6.75 inches.
Tordsen was awarded two postseason awards. He received the NSAA Outdoor Field Athlete of the Meet by scoring the most points in the field events. He scored 35 points, winning the hammer throw, discus and shot put, and placing fourth in the javelin.
The league voted Tordsen as the Most Valuable Athlete.
In the long jump, Ben Hoverson was fifth with 22 feet, .25 inch; Nathan Ingalls ninth with 20 feet, 4.25 inches; and Chase Marshall 11th with 18 feet, 7.75 inches.
Bryant Paulsen cleared 5 feet, 8.75 inches in the high jump, placing eighth. Caden Gortmaker cleared 5 feet, 8.75 inches and finished 10th.
Colter Elkin won the 3000-meter steeplechase in 9:43.37. Daniel Green was second in 9: 45.49. Dalton Brouwer was fifth in 10:18.94.
Michael Foster, Joseph Larson, Trey Reindl and Riley Greenhoff placed second in the 4x100-meter relay in 42.51 seconds.
Cody Farland won the 1500-meter run in 3:56.70 (conference record). Curtis Johnson was second in 4:03.44, Evan Slominski third in 4:05.36, Dylan Hilger fifth in 4:13.28, Blake Schmiedt sixth in 4:14.16 (personal record) and Yohannes Kassa eighth in 4:18.93.
In the 100-meter dash, Greenhoff was second in 10.70 seconds. Foster was sixth in 11.08 seconds and Reindl eighth in 11.11 seconds.
Reindl is this year’s Champions of Character recipient for DSU.
The 800-meter run was won by Farland in 1:56.74. Slominski was second in 1:57.62, Johnson third in 1:58.84, Krull fourth in 2:00.47, Ian Beyer 10th in 2:08.56 and Reese Henrie 12th in 2:09.09.
Greenhoff was third in the 200-meter dash in 21.46 seconds. Reindl was fifth in 21.91 seconds, Foster sixth in 22.41 seconds and Larson 12th in 23.04 seconds.
Obang Ojulu was seventh in the 400-meter hurdles in 59.12 seconds. Paulsen was ninth in 1:1.19 seconds (personal record) and Jaacks 11th in 1:02.44.
Taylor Myers won the 5000-meter run for the second straight year in 15:45.80. Martin Bailey was second in 15:55, Elkin third in 15:57.25 and Tyler Kennedy fifth in 16:11.31 seconds.
Greenhoff, Slominski, Greigg and Reindl won the 4x400-meter relay in 3:25.50 seconds.
Anthony Drealan was named Coach of the Year.
DSU will send seven athletes to the NAIA Men’s Outdoor Track & Field National Championships on May 24-26 in Marion, Ind.: Curtis Johnson, Evan Slominski, Joshua Krull, Cody Farland, Conner Tordsen, Jacob Joachim and Treshawn Roberts.