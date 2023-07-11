Tracey Drew Garden Walk.jpg

TRACEY DREW looks out over her garden on Tuesday. Drew's garden will be featured on the annual Garden Walk on July 22, which raises money for scholarships for local senior girls.

 Photo by Wren Murphy

Between school years, Tracey Drew doesn’t nurture young minds; she nurtures her garden.

The kindergarten teacher, who works at Chester Area School, makes gardening her full-time job in the summer. This year, for the second time, she will open up her garden to the public for the Garden Walk.