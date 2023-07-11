Between school years, Tracey Drew doesn’t nurture young minds; she nurtures her garden.
The kindergarten teacher, who works at Chester Area School, makes gardening her full-time job in the summer. This year, for the second time, she will open up her garden to the public for the Garden Walk.
“In the summer, this is my enjoyment. I like to play in my flowers,” Drew said.
The Garden Walk, sponsored by educational organization P.E.O., raises money for scholarships for local senior girls. On July 22 from 8 a.m. to noon, Drew’s 45106 Herman Blvd. garden in Madison will be open to the public with the purchase of a $10 ticket. Advance tickets are available at Grapevines Flower Garden and Sundog Coffee, and day-of tickets will be available at any of the four garden sites.
The other locations available for tours will be Charlotte Groce’s at 1540 West Lake Dr., Laura Reed’s at 113 S. Catherine Ave. and Darrel and Patti Simon’s in the 1000 block of N.E. 9th St. All locations are in Madison.
If it rains on July 22, the Garden Walk will be moved to July 23 from 12-4 p.m.
In addition to the garden tours, Penni Groce will have an information table set up at Drew’s garden and will give information and demonstrations about foraging to those interested.
Drew started cultivating her garden about 20 years ago. She and her husband Dave started with landscaping and putting in a few plants, and it grew from there.
Currently, her garden features a wide variety of flowers, lawn art, a pond and an arch with vines, which she inherited from her late mother. She has numerous flower beds across her yard, as well as an herb garden cultivated by her husband.
Unlike some avid gardeners, Drew didn’t garden much when she was a child. But, her late mother got into gardening after she retired, and her aunt has a “beautiful” garden in the Cities, she said.
Ally Drew, Tracey’s daughter, said gardening is a way to show a house is a home.
“That’s actually how we spent a lot of our summers, was going over to Grandma’s house and helping out. Mowing, picking weeds, planting flowers,” said Ally. “It was almost like a family bonding kind of thing that drew us all together.”
Tracey Drew said she’s “enjoyed it ever since,” especially once her teaching job gave her free time in the summers.
“It adds so much to your yard and landscaping,” Drew said. “I just like the looks of flowers.”
Drew wouldn’t describe herself as a plant expert. In fact, she said, she doesn’t know the names of many of her plants, but she is a big fan of hydrangeas, black-eyed Susans and coneflowers.
She selects her flowers based on what she thinks would look good in her garden, and she’s a particular fan of bright colors. While she does try to plant flowers in locations with the appropriate sunlight, Drew always tries to pick out plants she finds pretty.
It’s a relaxed hobby rather than a science, she said.