Last week I wrote about the importance of identifying priorities as we work through requests for funding.
I believe that all of the money we deal with ultimately belongs to the citizen/taxpayers. We are charged with directing funds to the essential functions of government such as schools, roads, law enforcement and other essential areas.
You may recall the task force of 2016 whose bill raised the state sales tax from 4% to 4.5% in an effort to better fund education. That bill had an amendment attached that required incremental reduction of the tax when sales tax revenue reached certain levels.
South Dakota has had tremendous growth in sales tax revenue over the past couple of years. With this in mind, the House of Representatives felt it was time to honor the intent of that law and passed a bill to reduce the sales tax, in steps, back to 4%.
This action would not negatively impact the proposed 6% increase for education, state employees or health-care workers, nor would it put us into a deficit position going forward.
It would put about $630 per family of four back into the pocketbooks of all citizens throughout the state – not just this year but every year.
After House approval, the bill was assigned to Senate State Affairs committee for consideration. In that committee. the President Pro Tempore of the Senate, Lee Schoenbeck, said giving money back to the people is like throwing it away. This bill to get some of your money back to you was defeated 8-1 in that committee.
As bills move through the legislative process, it is worthwhile to know when a bill actually becomes law.
Once passed by both the House of Representatives and the Senate AND signed by the governor, most new laws go into effect on the following July 1. Some bills contain emergency clauses, such as for reimbursement of disaster recovery costs.
Those go into effect immediately upon signature by the governor.
Other legislation may have delayed enactment dates. These go into effect on the date specified in the bill.
Many District 8 residents have shared thoughts with me during the session. As you might expect, we hear from 8th District residents as well as interested parties from all over South Dakota and the entire nation.
I have been asked, “what helps a legislator understand my opinion on a bill?” The most effective citizen communicators apply a “debate coach” philosophy. They research, understand and share BOTH sides of an issue, thus helping educate your representative.
Combining this with personal experiences conveys an understanding of the complexity involved in making a decision that will impact all of South Dakota. Consider the following email comments I received. Both constituents were referring to the same bill but had exactly opposite opinions.
“Please oppose XXX, which unfairly discriminates against South Dakota students and families.”
“Without passage of XXX, our children and grandchildren will continue to face discrimination.”
Legislators consistently work to balance diverse constituent input, expert testimony and personal research in a constant effort to do what is best for all of South Dakota.
Please join me in praying for spring weather that allows for a good, timely start to the 2022 crop season – and a great pheasant hatch! It continues to be an honor to represent the 8th District.
Information on the content and status of all bills is available on the state web site https://sdlegislature.gov. I can be contacted at Randy.Gross@sdlegislature.gov.