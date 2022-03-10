Purchase Access

Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:

03/09/22 00:12 CFS22-01274 Transport Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON

03/09/22 02:17 CFS22-01275 Unsecure Building/Open Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SW 4TH ST MADISON

03/09/22 07:53 CFS22-01276 MVA Reportable Signal 2 LCSO 234TH ST MADISON

03/09/22 09:54 CFS22-01277 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD NE 3RD ST MADISON

03/09/22 10:48 CFS22-01278 Transport Transport/Escort Given LCSO SW 10TH ST MADISON

03/09/22 14:02 CFS22-01280 Warrant Service Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD E CENTER ST MADISON

03/09/22 14:25 CFS22-01281 Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD E CENTER ST MADISON

03/09/22 15:10 CFS22-01283 MVA Non-Reportable Accident MPD SW 8TH ST MADISON

03/09/22 15:13 CFS22-01284 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S EGAN AVE MADISON

03/09/22 15:27 CFS22-01285 Transport Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON

03/09/22 15:52 CFS22-01286 Traffic Stop Citation Issued MPD SE 10TH ST MADISON

03/09/22 16:08 CFS22-01287 Harassment Verbal Warning MPD N HARTH AVE MADISON

03/09/22 16:12 CFS22-01288 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD HWY 34 MADISON

03/09/22 17:04 CFS22-01289 Animal Loose Information/Administrative N UNION AVE MADISON

03/09/22 17:35 CFS22-01290 Transport Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON

03/09/22 21:22 CFS22-01291 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON

03/09/22 22:23 CFS22-01292 Fire Fire Control or Extinguishment MFD 459TH AVE MADISON

Total Records: 17