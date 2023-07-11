Madison’s Restricted Use Site (RUS) is almost full, putting the city in a somewhat precarious position. Back in January, the Madison City Commission elected to explore options for acquiring land for a new, city-owned RUS, and the results were shared during Monday’s meeting.
“We’ve come back with a potential site on the west side of the county, right along the west county line,” City Administrator Jameson Berreth said. “It is 73 acres, owned by Wayne and Dawn Bessman, and our belief is that it would meet all the requirements that the state has for soil and other stipulations to make sure that the site is appropriate for such use.”
According to a provided memorandum, the property consists of two parcels and is 7.5 miles west of Madison. From the current site at 23241 446th Ave., the new RUS will be 3.5 miles farther west on SD-34 and 1 mile north on 442nd Ave.
Berreth explained that approval of a RUS permit from the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) as well as a conditional-use permit from Lake County will be required to operate at the new location.
He added that negotiations with the landowners arrived at a purchase price of $7,500 per acre for a total of $547,800. The property is proposed to be purchased through a contract for deed, with payments being made in three equal intervals on Aug. 1 of 2023, ‘24 and ‘25.
Currently, the city leases the property for its RUS from Klein Land and Cattle II for an annual rent of $25,000. This contract began in 2017 and is set to end after 10 years or when the cell is filled and closed, whichever is first. Upon the end of the lease, the city maintains responsibility for ensuring any solid waste materials deposited at the RUS continue to be buried and not exposed per state regulations.
Mayor Roy Lindsay noted that the city has been working to address its RUS issue for several years, but they previously believed they had more time. This was shattered by last May’s derecho, which exacerbated an already strenuous scenario.
Lindsay saidd that he has investigated several properties, with the Bessmans’ land being the only one to meet state requirements for an RUS. He added that along with the Bessmans, he has held discussions on the project with DANR, the South Dakota Game Fish & Parks Department and the South Dakota Geological Survey.
It was also stated that it will be more cost-effective to move to the new site than to continue paying annual lease payments at the current location. While an exact number was not given, the city expected a significant rent increase to continue to use the Klein property.
The city’s purchase agreement with the Bessmans is entirely contingent on receiving the necessary permits. In the event that the city is not issued these permits, the agreement shall be null and void.
Despite this, landowners from neighboring properties voiced concerns with the new site’s location at Monday’s city meeting.
“You have a rather typical dilemma of ‘not in my back yard’,” said Patricia Schaefer, who owns land to the south and west of the proposed property.
Neighbors’ concerns largely revolved around the potential for the RUS to negatively impact their property. These concerns included drainage, water contamination and debris blowing in the wind, among others.
Karen Potter and her daughter-in-law Donita Potter said they are also concerned that the RUS will devalue their properties, as well as prove detrimental to surrounding wildlife and livestock.
“Why does it have to be here? Can’t it go somewhere else?” Donita Potter asked.
Another major concern is the county road leading up to the proposed site, which multiple landowners described as being in rough shape, especially during the winter and spring.
After a lengthy discussion, commissioners approved the purchase agreement in a 3-1 vote, with Commissioner Adam Shaw being the sole ‘no’ vote. Commissioner Jeremiah Corbin was unable to attend.
Following approval, the city will take steps to submit the property for the required conditional use and DANR permits, and they will also engage with an experienced engineering firm to prepare a contract for design of the new site and initial cell.