Madison’s Restricted Use Site (RUS) is almost full, putting the city in a somewhat precarious position. Back in January, the Madison City Commission elected to explore options for acquiring land for a new, city-owned RUS, and the results were shared during Monday’s meeting.

“We’ve come back with a potential site on the west side of the county, right along the west county line,” City Administrator Jameson Berreth said. “It is 73 acres, owned by Wayne and Dawn Bessman, and our belief is that it would meet all the requirements that the state has for soil and other stipulations to make sure that the site is appropriate for such use.”