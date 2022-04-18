Students who walk into Jennifer Flemming’s sixth-grade reading class at Madison Middle School know the routine. They make themselves comfortable and pull out a book.
“When my kids come in, they have 15 minutes to read independently,” Flemming explained.
They may pull out a ball to sit on or grab one of the stools available in the classroom. They may choose a comfortable office chair – or even conventional, molded plastic classroom seating. The books are equally as varied.
“Every kid is different in what they enjoy,” Flemming noted.
Some prefer science fiction or fantasy, others prefer graphic novels. Flemming has even introduced some students to books written in verse.
“There’s not so many words on a page,” she explained. “My job is to find that right fit.”
To do that, Flemming conferences with the students on a regular basis, informally checking their reading comprehension but also listening carefully to determine whether they are deriving any pleasure from what they’re reading. The latter is as important as the first to her.
“I want them to become lifelong readers,” Flemming said.
To do this, she not only helps students find books they may enjoy but also role models reading, pulling out a book of her own when students are engaged in independent reading.
This year, Flemming was named Teacher of the Year in the Madison Central School District. She would rather talk about engaging students in a love affair with reading than about being honored by the district.
“It’s nice to be recognized, but it’s not a job I do independently. It’s all of us working together,” she said.
Flemming laughs when she talks about her career aspirations when she started college. Having worked as a nanny after graduating from high school, she was influenced by one of the children’s parents when initially choosing a major.
“I was going into retail when I started out at South Dakota State University,” Flemming said.
She discovered that wasn’t a good fit for her and switched to elementary education, where improved grades showed she had an affinity for the field. She earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education with an early childhood education minor from Northern State University.
She began her career as a Head Start teacher and later joined the Madison Central School District as a first-grade teacher where she worked for seven years. She then transferred to the middle school.
“My kids were getting older at home. I was ready to teach older kids as well,” Flemming said.
She’s in her third year as a sixth-grade reading teacher, which feels like a perfect fit for her.
Because she did teach at the elementary school before moving to the middle school, she’s had the opportunity to teach some students twice, which she has enjoyed.
“In first grade, it was so rewarding to see kids read for the first time,” Flemming recalled.
To see how they’ve advanced and to help them continue their reading journey has been satisfying, but that’s not all she enjoys about teaching.
“Building relationships with kids has been rewarding, really connecting with them,” she said.
She’s delighted when she sees them in the community, and they are excited to see her.
As a teacher, Flemming is concerned not only with helping students to become lifelong readers but also with other aspects of their lives. She is among the teachers who teaches Social Emotional Learning.
“We implemented that last year for the first time,” Flemming indicated.
The classes help students gain a better understanding of a wide range of social-emotional skills which will help them throughout life, skills such as coping, resiliency, stress management, goal setting, teamwork, cooperation and empathy.
After watching a video about gratitude, the students made calls to individuals to whom they wanted to express gratitude. One girl called her grandmother.
“I got an email from that gramma, thanking me for that moment,” Flemming said.
As a teacher, she is also looking for ways to improve her skills. She feels that earning a master’s degree in reading from the University of Sioux Falls was one way in which she did that.
As much as anything, though, she is committed to helping her students enjoy reading.
“You have to get the right book in the right hands at the right time,” she said.
Flemming is married to Dean, who is a salesman. They have two children, Olivia who is a senior at MHS, and Quinn, who is a freshman.