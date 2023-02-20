Dr. Andrew Sathoff

DR. ANDREW SATHOFF has spent four years as a biology professor at Dakota State University and has worked with students on a variety of research projects in the agricultural field. He and South Dakota State University Extension Agent Sara Bauder have helped coordinate South Dakota's first Winter Forage Meeting, which will be held at the Karl Mundt Library on Feb. 28.

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

Humans have worked in agriculture for 10,000 years, and the development of their skills played a critical role in the birth of civilization. Since the agricultural community has existed for so long, it’s easy for the unaccustomed to forget that advancements in the field are still being made every year.

Shifting this perspective is one of the goals of the Midwest Forage Association (MFA), which plans to bring South Dakota’s first Winter Forage Meeting to Madison’s Dakota State University. Founded in 2004, the MFA works to heighten awareness of the forage industry and to provide its members with cutting-edge research.