DR. ANDREW SATHOFF has spent four years as a biology professor at Dakota State University and has worked with students on a variety of research projects in the agricultural field. He and South Dakota State University Extension Agent Sara Bauder have helped coordinate South Dakota's first Winter Forage Meeting, which will be held at the Karl Mundt Library on Feb. 28.
Humans have worked in agriculture for 10,000 years, and the development of their skills played a critical role in the birth of civilization. Since the agricultural community has existed for so long, it’s easy for the unaccustomed to forget that advancements in the field are still being made every year.
Shifting this perspective is one of the goals of the Midwest Forage Association (MFA), which plans to bring South Dakota’s first Winter Forage Meeting to Madison’s Dakota State University. Founded in 2004, the MFA works to heighten awareness of the forage industry and to provide its members with cutting-edge research.
In a recent article for the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan, MFA President Beth Nelson said: “The 2023 South Dakota Winter Forage Meeting features an impressive lineup of area forage experts eager to share their knowledge and experience with South Dakota’s forage and dairy farmers. Our goal is to give forage farmers the tools they need to make the coming year more profitable.”
Through these meetings, the MFA shares the latest findings in agricultural science and practice. They also offer local farmers a chance to network with industry professionals and sit in on several informative sessions.
The event will take place on Feb. 28 at DSU’s Karl Mundt Library from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is a collaboration between the MFA, DSU, the Northern Plains Forage Association (NPFA) and South Dakota State University’s Cooperative Extension Service.
DSU Biology Professor Dr. Andrew Sathoff helped coordinate the meeting along with SDSU Forage Extension Agent Sara Bauder, both of whom are MFA members.
“There’s so much great agricultural research out there,” Sathoff said, “but a lot of the time, that gets stuck in the academic communities. This is an opportunity if you’re a rural crop grower, a dairy farmer or you have cattle to gain access to that knowledge.”
For those unfamiliar, forage crops are almost exclusively grown for the independent grazing of livestock and include crops such as alfalfa, wheat and hay.
Sathoff, who earned a doctorate in plant pathology from the University of Minnesota, became involved with the MFA through his expertise in alfalfa-related diseases.
“MFA is much bigger in Minnesota and Wisconsin,” he said, “but it didn’t make sense to me why they weren’t involved in South Dakota at all because we plant the second most acres of alfalfa in the U.S.”
Sathoff explained that the MFA is part of the National Alfalfa & Forage Alliance, which issues funding for research across the country. He added that the presentation of these projects is a highlight of their meetings and serves to showcase the innovative technology pushing the agricultural world forward.
“There’s a lot of state-of-the-art tech in agriculture,” Sathoff said. “There are innovations all the time.”
To illustrate this, Sathoff described his recent research project on biocontrol agents which was funded through Mustang Seeds. The purpose of the project was to prevent the spread of alfalfa diseases like seed and root rot, with Sathoff and his students utilizing specialized microbes to fight off infection.
“We presented that work at the World Alfalfa Congress this past fall in San Diego,” he said.
At the Winter Forage Meeting, guests can learn about forward-thinking projects like this, as well as a number of other agricultural topics.
One of the headliners of the event is regional sustainability leader Boadwine Dairy of Baltic, which received a 2022 U.S. Dairy Sustainability Award. A representative from the group will host a presentation on utilizing cover crops in forage crop rotations.
Other sessions will discuss the nitrogen credits in the alfalfa to corn rotation as well as the future sustainability and profitability of the dairy industry and more. Keynote speakers for the event include MFA Local Council Director Chelsea Russel, SDSU Extension’s Soil Fertility Specialist Jason Clark and Blindert Insurance Agency’s Glenda Blindert.
Interested community members can sign up at www.midwestforage.org/SDmeeting.php. Entry is $25; those who sign up by the end of Tuesday can receive a $10 discount. Walk-ins are welcome as well.