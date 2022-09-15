The Lake County Commission will adopt the 2023 county budget on Tuesday at a regular meeting of the commission. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. in the commission meeting room of the Lake County Courthouse.
In addition to conducting routine business, the commission will approve an agreement with the Domestic Violence Network for ARPA grant funding received through the county, adopt the Lake County Hazardous Materials plan, approve a utility occupancy application with Sioux Valley Energy and approve a letter of contract with Banner Engineering.
At 9:20 a.m., the commission will adopt the 2023 Lake County budget. As part of the process, the commission will pass Resolution 2022-11 and tax levies.
Buildings and Grounds Superintendent Dave Hare will report on storm damage and repairs.
Mandi Anderson, planning and zoning officer, will ask the commission to approve plats in Wingen’s Addition, Colton Park Siding South Addition and Kriens Addition. At 10 a.m., she will ask the commission to approve applications for conditional use permits from Steve and Lisa Jervik, Todd and Denise Bothwell, Kyle and Cassaundra Brunick, and Tom and Arla Baumberger.
One discussion item is on the agenda: the Public Group – Public Surplus. The commission will discuss personnel in an executive session.