The Lake County Commission will adopt the 2023 county budget on Tuesday at a regular meeting of the commission. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. in the commission meeting room of the Lake County Courthouse.

In addition to conducting routine business, the commission will approve an agreement with the Domestic Violence Network for ARPA grant funding received through the county, adopt the Lake County Hazardous Materials plan, approve a utility occupancy application with Sioux Valley Energy and approve a letter of contract with Banner Engineering.