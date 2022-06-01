More young people in South Dakota work than in the nation as a whole – 63.7% of those between the ages of 16 and 24, according to the state Department of Labor and Regulation. Nationwide, only 55.8% of young people in that age group work.
While South Dakota’s numbers remain higher than the national average, that number has declined more than 10% in the past 20 years. Labor charts show the two-year average in 1999-2000 was 74.9% in South Dakota and 65.9% nationwide.
The Department of Labor would like to change that trend and is offering a financial incentive to interest young people in working.
With Passport to Adulting, those between the ages of 16 and 24 can earn $25 per session to learn skills which will enable them to join South Dakota’s workforce.
“As we know, the workforce shortages are here,” said Lois Niedert, manager of the Madison Job Service office. “The state has received grant money to encourage teens to get into the workforce.”
Coincidentally – or serendipitously – the teen board at the Madison Public Library (MPL) indicated an interest in learning more about adulting, according to Library Director Lisa Martin.
“I asked them, ‘What is it you’d like to learn’?” she said. Their response surprised her: taxes.
“It’s something they find ominous and scary,” Martin explained.
Adulting is a slang term that emerged on social media a little over a decade ago. The term generally refers to the mundane or routine responsibilities associated with being an adult, responsibilities that involve skills or knowledge teens may not be acquiring elsewhere in life.
“Kids know what they’re lacking,” Martin, a mother herself, said.
Partnering with Job Service to offer Passport to Adulting sessions at the library made sense to both her and Niedert.
“I had heard about adulting classes in libraries and schools,” Martin indicated. “When we started talking, it was such a perfect fit.”
Passport to Adulting will include both virtual and in-person sessions. To receive the stipend being offered, young people need to attend the in-person sessions which will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursdays, beginning June 9, at the Madison Public Library.
Topics include: Passport Kickoff – Resources for You, Let’s Talk Taxes & Money, Career Fashion Show, Living on Your Own, The Price is Right – Careers and Wages, Start Your Own Business, Market Yourself!, and Career Exploration – Job Shadows/Mock Interviews.
Virtual sessions will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesdays, beginning June 14. Topics include: Creating and Maintaining a Professional Online Identity, Send Your Interview into Outer Space, Learning to Advocate for Yourself and Person-Centered Thinking, Professional Communication in the Workplace, Preparing for Post-Secondary Education, and Making the Most of Your Job Search.
“I’ve had several sets of parents tell me they would like their teen to come,” Niedert said.
Each time an individual attends an in-person session, they will complete a registration form. By doing so, they are providing the information necessary to receive payment for attendance.
Niedert explained that she and her colleagues understand today’s teens have different demands on their time than their predecessors did.
“Teens are involved in much more now. Sporting and athletic events are taking more time,” she said.
With camps, club sports and extended practice seasons, student athletes are busy.
“Some parents are not encouraging their kids to go out and have those work experiences early,” she added.
Martin referenced her experience as a parent in noting that teens often do need a shove to find employment. In addition to busy schedules, they have distractions readily available with gaming and smart devices.
“All of my children are either getting a summer job or working in the library for free,” she stated.
As a result of busy schedules, readily available distractions and the lack of a parental push, jobs in the hospitality industry which were traditionally filled by teens remain open.
“That’s partially why there’s a lot of job opportunities,” Niedert said.
The program kick-off will show young people how Job Service can help them take advantage of these opportunities.
“It’s going to showcase the programs we have that you can take advantage of,” she said.
Both women are excited about the summer program. Martin sees the benefits both as a librarian and as a mother.
“I think it’s an opportunity for them to learn things that schools don’t always cover,” she said.