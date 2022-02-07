Wednesday, Feb. 2, was the last day for final bill and joint resolution introduction. Friday was legislative day 17. Feb. 23 or legislative day 27 is crossover day. Any bill not passed in its house of origin will not move on for consideration after that date.
The next 10 legislative days will see several hundred bills work their way through committees.
I spent the past week home dealing with a positive COVID test. Thanks to the recent installation of high-speed fiber-optic internet service by Valley Fibercom, I was fully able to participate remotely in all committee, caucus and House sessions. Technology to the rescue!
HB1039 is a bill you may hear about as it is designed to reduce property taxes on high elevation crop/pastureland in western South Dakota. This is well intended legislation; who doesn’t want lower property taxes, especially our rural communities?
Well intended, however, does not make it good legislation. Carving out special exceptions to our property tax code has lots of consequences. If passed, the reduced tax revenue will have to be made up for somewhere else, or local schools, municipalities and counties will suffer. If the tax is shifted to other property ag, cropland, residential or commercial property will likely pay more. In addition, local assessors have tools in existing law to address inequities.
By now, many of you have seen the fovernor’s Feb. 2 press release where she said, “Every single life is precious and deserving of our protection – but apparently South Dakota Legislators think otherwise.”
This was a very ill-advised statement. From the minute the governor mentioned her heartbeat bill during the State of the State address, a group of dedicated pro-life legislators and organizations such as South Dakota Right to Life and Family Heritage Alliance have worked to make sure the governor’s proposed language does not derail a well-designed long-term legislative plan to protect all life.
The governor was unwilling to compromise and as a result her proposal was simply not introduced. The South Dakota Legislature will continue to fight for the dignity of life from conception to natural death.
A crackerbarrel is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Feb. 12. Like last year, this will be a virtual event hosted by the Madison Area Chamber of Commerce.
This method is being used again as some are still reluctant to meet in person, and when we have had virtual sessions, participation has far exceeded those who attend live events.
Please remember, this is your government, and all citizens are welcome to visit your Capitol and testify on bills or simply observe the process. Information on the content and status of bills is available on the state web site https://sdlegislature.gov. I can be contacted at Randy.Gross@sdlegislature.gov.