Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:
08/15/23 00:51 CFS23-05547 Noise Complaint Unable to Locate MPD E CENTER ST MADISON
Following is the latest Law Enforcement Blotter for Lake County:
08/15/23 00:51 CFS23-05547 Noise Complaint Unable to Locate MPD E CENTER ST MADISON
08/15/23 12:56 CFS23-05548 Animal Loose Completed/Settled by Phone SD HIGHWAY 34 MADISON
08/15/23 13:19 CFS23-05549 Animal Loose Handled By Animal Control NE 3RD ST MADISON
08/15/23 14:20 CFS23-05550 Transport Transport/Escort Given LCSO NE 1ST ST MADISON
08/15/23 14:34 CFS23-05551 Animal Loose Completed/Settled by Phone 44.00782, -97.23713
08/15/23 15:36 CFS23-05552 Animal Other Handled By Animal Control N BLANCHE AVE MADISON
08/15/23 16:34 CFS23-05553 Fire Fire Control or Extinguishment MFD 448TH AVE MADISON
08/15/23 16:57 CFS23-05554 Animal Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
08/15/23 17:54 CFS23-05555 Public Works/Utilities Information/Administrative SD HWY 34 MADISON
08/15/23 18:13 CFS23-05556 Animal Loose Unable to Locate MPD N HARTH AVE MADISON
08/15/23 18:17 CFS23-05557 Traffic Stop Citation Issued LCSO 461ST AVE WENTWORTH
08/15/23 18:59 CFS23-05558 Traffic Stop Verbal Warning MPD N EGAN AVE MADISON
08/15/23 19:49 CFS23-05559 Disturbance Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD S EGAN AVE MADISON
08/15/23 21:29 CFS23-05561 Complaint Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 462ND AVE CHESTER
08/15/23 21:51 CFS23-05562 Suspicious Activity Unable to Locate MPD SW 8TH ST MADISON
08/15/23 23:09 CFS23-05563 Suspicious Activity SE 9TH ST MADISON
Total Records: 16
08/14/23 00:41 CFS23-05536 Medical Patient Transported EMS N LIBERTY AVE MADISON
08/14/23 02:41 CFS23-05537 Medical Seizure Information/Administrative 462ND AVE WENTWORTH
08/14/23 06:28 CFS23-05538 MVA Referred to Partner Agency SD HWY 34 COLMAN
08/14/23 06:58 CFS23-05539 MVA Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO 461ST AVE CHESTER
08/14/23 13:49 CFS23-05540 Child Welfare Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD SE 9TH ST MADISON
08/14/23 16:32 CFS23-05542 Complaint Verbal Warning MPD N JOSEPHINE AVE MADISON
08/14/23 17:45 CFS23-05543 Animal Lost Information/Administrative 232ND ST MADISON
08/14/23 17:58 CFS23-05544 Mental Arrest LCSO 237TH ST MADISON
08/14/23 18:30 CFS23-05545 Disturbance Handled By Officer / Deputy LCSO MADISON
08/14/23 19:11 CFS23-05546 Vehicle Unlock Handled By Officer / Deputy MPD N WASHINGTON AVE MADISON
Total Records: 10
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.