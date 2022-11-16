ELIZA BLUE's BrickHouse performance on Tuesday consisted of originals, covers from Gordon Bok and Gillian Welch, sections of her book "Accidental Rancher" and excerpts from the poetry of Mary Oliver and D.H. Lawrence. She closed the concert with a group sing-along of The Beatles' "Let it Be."
The power to capture a time and place is an integral component for any songwriter. The ability to paint vivid scenes over the course of a short tune allows them to mesmerize crowds with the stories they tell and the lives they lead.
Eliza Blue, a singer/songwriter from Bison, captured this magic during her Tuesday night performance at The BrickHouse in Madison.
“Like the wild roses that grow in the prairie, I will grow where I am sown; sun, wind, or rain,” Blue said.
Through both literature and song, Blue described to the audience the importance of appreciating the shared spaces of the natural world where one grows and changes on the journey of life.
Blue’s intimate set combined heartfelt prairie ballads with select readings from her 2020 book “Accidental Rancher.” Throughout the performance, she alternated between the two with seamless transitions, highlighting the mutual artistic qualities of the different formats.
“As a performer, it’s fun to get to share both of those ways of describing the world,” Blue said.
Describing the world is precisely what Blue accomplishes through her work. The stories she tells are rich with rustic imagery and fine details, with a focal point being her journey toward loving life in South Dakota.
She catalogs the world around her, from the wildlife to the trees, with specificity. A great example of this is the title track off her most recent album, “South Dakota, 1st of May,” a poetic account of the first spring she spent in the state. She introduced this song with a section from her book detailing the unrelenting nature of prairie winds.
“To me, the poetry of South Dakota is in the wind because I feel like poetry is this territory between being lost and being found, and that is how the wind makes me feel,” Blue said.
The theme of being lost and found runs throughout Blue’s stories. Originally from Detroit, Mich., her travels have carried her from Maine to Minnesota and others before settling in South Dakota 12 years ago, where she first lived in a remote trailer.
“Since leaving my parents’ home at 18, I’d never lived in the same house for more than two years, often not even the same city, and what had become as youthful seeking started to seem like a bad habit,” she read.
Now, Blue has firmly planted her roots in South Dakota and currently lives on a ranch with her husband and two children. Her art celebrates not only her journey but also the subtle aspects that make life in the state so special to her.
Blue is involved in a variety of projects outside of her regular music and writing. She spent time before Tuesday’s show at Charlie Johnson’s St. Peter on the Prairie to record an episode for her PBS television show, “Wish You Were Here.” The show is in its third season, with each featuring five episodes that shine a light on rural artists and locations.
“The theme is really looking at roots, looking at community, looking at kinship,” Blue said of the new season. “That’s why we wanted to feature St. Peter on the Prairie because obviously that’s a really beautiful story of the congregation deciding to gift it back to the community.”
Additionally, Blue is a regular columnist for the Daily Yonder where she writes a weekly missive titled “Little Pasture on the Prairie,” which is carried by 17 publications. She works with South Dakota Public Radio and Prairie Public to produce the series “Postcards from the Prairie.” She also hosts a weekly livestream from her ranch called “Live from the Home Farm.”
Blue’s performance at The BrickHouse was her second time at the Madison Area Arts Council. The first was a duo set with fellow South Dakota songwriter Jami Lynn under the name The Nesters. Jaixi, a high school senior from Brookings, served as the night’s opener.