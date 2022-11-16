Eliza Blue

ELIZA BLUE's BrickHouse performance on Tuesday consisted of originals, covers from Gordon Bok and Gillian Welch, sections of her book "Accidental Rancher" and excerpts from the poetry of Mary Oliver and D.H. Lawrence. She closed the concert with a group sing-along of The Beatles' "Let it Be."

 Photo by Zac Zwaschka

The power to capture a time and place is an integral component for any songwriter. The ability to paint vivid scenes over the course of a short tune allows them to mesmerize crowds with the stories they tell and the lives they lead.

Eliza Blue, a singer/songwriter from Bison, captured this magic during her Tuesday night performance at The BrickHouse in Madison.