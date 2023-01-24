After an emotional week, the Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders took the court on Monday with aspirations of picking up their first win of the season.
Last week, ORR’s Kadyn Gehrels was hospitalized and remained hospitalized on Monday when the Raiders took the court against Sioux Falls Lutheran.
“We miss Kadyn dearly,” ORR head coach Logan DeRungs said. “We want nothing more than to have him back with us. This is a good lesson for the boys to play every play like it’s your last, because life changes in an instant.”
The Raiders battled Sioux Falls Lutheran and picked up a hard-fought 51-50 overtime victory against the Eagles for their first win this season.
“I was so proud of the resolve of our team to hang in there,” DeRungs said. “There were multiple times we could have folded.”
The Raiders scored the first six points of the game, including four points from Riley Schneider.
Shayne DeVaney wrapped up the scoring in the first quarter to put the Raiders up 12-6. At halftime, the Raiders held a 19-18 lead.
The teams battled back and forth and went into overtime with the game tied at 43. In overtime, the Raiders outscored the Eagles 8-7 to pick up the narrow 51-50 victory.
Down the stretch, the Raiders got major contributions from Cooper Merager and Brayden Hanson. Hanson finished the game with 12 points, with seven coming in overtime. Merager ended the game with 10 points, including four in the fourth quarter.
“Cooper and Brayden really gave us a jolt in the fourth quarter and overtime,” DeRungs said.
“They made some clutch shots. It was very impressive for a sophomore and a freshman to step up and knock down some shots in key moments.”
Schneider finished the game with a team-leading 17 points for the Raiders. DeRungs said his team did a good job of getting Schneider touches in the paint.
“We made some nice adjustments offensively to involve Riley,” DeRungs said. “He answered the bell for us.”
With the win, the Raiders now own a 1-10 record. ORR will be back in action on Thursday when they host Elkton-Lake Benton.