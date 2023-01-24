ORR

OLDHAM-RAMONA/RUTLAND'S Riley Schneider spins to the basket against Sioux Falls Lutheran on Monday. 

 Photo by Brennen Rupp

After an emotional week, the Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders took the court on Monday with aspirations of picking up their first win of the season.

Last week, ORR’s Kadyn Gehrels was hospitalized and remained hospitalized on Monday when the Raiders took the court against Sioux Falls Lutheran.