Developers are seeking to accommodate neighbors, and to provide safe access to an egress from Smith’s Cove, a housing development planned for an area between Lake Madison and Long Lake.
“We’re trying,” Eric Johnson replied when Lake County Commissioner Deb Reinicke observed at a meeting on Tuesday morning that developers were “working with everybody.”
Johnson, who is one of the legal representatives for Smith’s Cove, LLC, was answering questions posed by county commissioners regarding a revised preliminary plat of Smith’s Cove. Harr & Lemme Real Estate, LLC, of Sioux Falls is proposing the new housing development, which will lie between Long Lake and the intersection of 238th St. and 461st Ave.
In February, the commission rezoned the area from ag land for development. At that time, lots for single-family dwellings were proposed from 238th St. south to a proposed roadway called Sandpiper Lane. The storage facilities were planned for an area immediately to the west of 461st Ave. Lots were comparable in size.
A campground was being considered for the area between Long Lake and Sandpiper Lane. Jesse Morris of DGR Engineering indicated at the time the preliminary plan was “just a concept” and noted no decision had been made regarding this use.
With the revised plat, which included a grading plan, three changes were evident. First, the area previously held in reserve for a possible campground has been platted for residential development.
“A lot of people were not liking that idea,” Johnson explained.
A detention pond is planned along 238th St. Johnson indicated homeowners will own the land through which the pond runs, but the lots are deep enough to allow homes to be constructed south of the pond.
Reinicke asked if grandparents will be able to fish with their grandchildren there and learned that may be an option. Johnson said they are hoping to stock the detention pond.
Lot sizes have also been changed. Those on the west side of the development are visibly larger than those on the east side. With the changes, the development in Chester Township will have more than 90 new lots for development, according to Johnson.
After consulting with the Lake County Highway Department, developers also moved north access to Sandpiper Lane east. It was previously aligned with the intersection where Smith Drive merges into 238th St., which posed safety concerns.
Zoning Officer Mandi Anderson reported that with the changes, the revised preliminary plat meets the county’s zoning requirements. Lake County commissioners approved the preliminary plat.
The commission also approved the following plats: Tract 1 of Riedel Addition in Concord Township to re-subdivide the existing farmstead; Lots 2A and 2B in Doerr’s Addition in Herman Township to re-subdivide an existing lot; Lots 3, 20 and 21 in Block 8 of Lakes Community Addition in Wentworth Township for future single-family development; and Tract 1A and Tract 3B of Lakes Community Addition in Wentworth Township, re-subdividing golf course lots.
As the Board of Adjustment, commissioners granted:
— A variance from rear-yard setbacks for Michael and Deanne Heinemann to place a non-living storage shed with covered patio on the lakeside of their home adjacent to Brant Lake in Chester Township.
— A conditional use permit for Dean Vanheerde of Vanheerde Properties to construct an oversized garage with living quarters in Chester Township. Anderson reported Vanheerde has received an elevation certificate from FEMA for the structure foundation, which is within a Zone A floodplain.
— A conditional use permit for Shane Lien to build an oversized shed for his own personal use on a lot with a single-family home he recently purchased in Chester Township.
— A conditional use permit for Mike Brown to construct a new home with an oversized attached garage in Lakeview Township.
— A conditional use permit for Roger and Brenda Roth to construct a new home with an oversized attached garage in Lakeview Township.
— A conditional use permit for Ryan Arpan and Amy Thrun to construct a new home with an oversized attached garage in Lakeview Township.