VB

MADISON'S Karley Theede sets the ball during a home volleyball matchup against Flandreau on Thursday. 

 Photo by Wren Murphy

The Madison Bulldogs opened the season on Thursday with a 3-0 sweep of the Flandreau Fliers. They followed that up with a 5-0 performance at the I Have a Dream Tournament at Irene-Wakonda High School on Saturday.

“In the championship match, the girls were exhausted, but it never showed,” Madison volleyball coach Jill Kratovil said. “It was a solid team effort all day.”