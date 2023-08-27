The Madison Bulldogs opened the season on Thursday with a 3-0 sweep of the Flandreau Fliers. They followed that up with a 5-0 performance at the I Have a Dream Tournament at Irene-Wakonda High School on Saturday.
“In the championship match, the girls were exhausted, but it never showed,” Madison volleyball coach Jill Kratovil said. “It was a solid team effort all day.”
The Bulldogs opened the tournament on Saturday with a 2-0 victory against Menno. Madison won the first set 25-13 and completed the sweep with a 25-19 victory in the second set.
Audrey Nelson finished the first match with 14 kills. The MHS senior also eclipsed the 1,000 career kills milestone in the match.
Lydia Nelson recorded seven kills. Callie McDermott had 14 digs and two aces. Karley Theede recorded 26 assists.
The Bulldogs won their second match of the day against Centerville 2-0. Madison won the first set 25-11 and the second set 25-16.
Audrey Nelson recorded 16 kills and three aces. Amanda Vacanti added eight kills. McDermott recorded 10 digs and two aces. Theede had 23 assists.
In their third match of the day, the Bulldogs defeated Mount Vernon/Plankinton 2-1. After dropping the first set 25-21, Madison came back to win the second set 25-10 and the third set 25-14 to pick up the victory.
Audrey Nelson recorded 17 kills and 10 digs. Vacanti and Lydia Nelson both recorded four kills and three aces. Theede had 23 assists.
The Bulldogs won their fourth match of the day 2-1 against Sioux Falls Lutheran. Sioux Falls Lutheran won the first set 25-22. Madison bounced back to win the second set 25-16. In the third set, the Bulldogs edged SFL 27-25.
Audrey Nelson recorded 15 kills and 14 digs. Vacanti recorded nine kills, three aces and 11 digs. Lydia Nelson recorded nine kills. Theede had 27 assists.
In the championship match, it was the Bulldogs topping Elk Point-Jefferson 2-0. Madison won the first set 25-18 and the second set 25-21.
Audrey Nelson recorded eight kills and 12 digs. Vacanti added six kills and three aces. McDermott recorded 13 digs. Theede had 19 assists.
Madison 3, Flandreau 0
The Bulldogs opened the season with a sweep at home against the Flandreau Fliers on Thursday. Madison won the first set 25-22, the second set 25-20 and the third set 25-18.
“It’s a great start to the season,” Kratovil said. “We still have things to work on, but I’m impressed with how the girls fought when we got behind. We worked together and it was a solid team effort.”
Audrey Nelson recorded 15 kills and three aces. McDermott recorded 12 digs and two aces. Theede recorded 28 assists.
The Bulldogs are 6-0 to start the season and will be back in action on Tuesday when they hit the road to take on Canton.