Food Pantry donation

FARMERS & MERCHANTS Co-op Oil General Manager Paul Schultz (left) presents Lake County Food Pantry President Jeff Nelson with a $3,000 donation. F&M Co-op Oil contributed $2,000, and through its affiliation with Land O’Lakes Cooperative, secured another $1,000 in matching funds. F&M and Land O’Lakes have been longtime donors to the Food Pantry. "We wish to do our part to address hunger. Our primary business is with farmers who are part of the most successful food producers in the world. Helping to keep food on the table in Lake County is the right thing to do,” Schultz said. Nelson indicated these funds will provide emergency food for families in need and will help sponsor the Kids Pantry backpack program for students in Lake County schools.
