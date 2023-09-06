Lake County 38

A truck drives by on Lake County 38. The Lake County Commission slashed the 2024 requested budget for the Lake County Highway Department at previous meetings.

 Photo by Wren Murphy

The Lake County Commission approved a $9.2 million provisional budget for 2024, which takes about $788,000 from cash reserves.

This is a decrease of about $1.6 million from the 2023 budget, and the commissioners cut about $2.3 million from all 2024 budget requests.