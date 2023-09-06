The Lake County Commission approved a $9.2 million provisional budget for 2024, which takes about $788,000 from cash reserves.
This is a decrease of about $1.6 million from the 2023 budget, and the commissioners cut about $2.3 million from all 2024 budget requests.
For the past several meetings, the County Commission has adjusted the budget, making large cuts on department budget requests, especially for the Highway Department. All road overlay projects were cut, which would have cost about $1.2 million, and more than $700,000 in new equipment requests were denied. The commissioners also cut two unstaffed heavy equipment operator positions, though two other vacancies remained. In the provisional budget, about $2.2 million was allocated to the Highway Department.
About $5.6 million of the budget comes from taxes, with licenses, fines and other revenue sources accounting for about $3.2 million. The remaining $788,000 comes from the cash reserves, which is the county’s savings.
The commissioners had set a goal of taking $250,000 from the cash reserves. While the commissioners had approached that goal previously, a shortfall in 2023 revenues, which was announced by Auditor Paula Barrick at an August meeting, led to the estimated 2024 revenues decreasing. The shortfall put them more than $500,000 away from their goal.
Previously, Barrick said $500,000 was the maximum amount the county could take from the dwindling cash reserves and about $1.7 million remained in the fund. Last year, the county took $1.6 million from cash reserves.
According to Commission Administrative Officer Shelli Gust, the county has taken funds from cash reserves to try and balance the budget since 2010. Gust has called this practice “unsustainable” in previous meetings.
This budget does not include possible income from a $2.8 million opt out. The five-year opt out would — if passed in a Sept. 19 special election — increase the county property tax rate from $2.475 per $1,000 of property value to about $3.765 per $1,000, an increase of about $1.29.
The County Commission plans to approve a final budget on Thursday, Sept. 21, when the commissioners will also canvass the vote from the special election. Sept. 30 is the deadline to approve the budget.
Charlie Johnson, a Lake County landowner, shared concerns about the cuts to the Highway Department, especially relating to staffing, and the opt out during the community comment period. He said the opt out was a “giant leap” compared to previous suggestions, like a Road and Bridge Levy. A Road and Bridge Levy would have raised county taxes by 60 cents per $1,000 of property value, and all the funds would have gone to the Highway Department.
“I think that’s putting a major resource for this county on very thin ice,” he said.