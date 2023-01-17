Madison GBB

MADISON'S Cadence Zens looks to pass the ball against Beresford on Monday.

 Photo by Michael Black

The Madison Bulldogs lost a home contest against the Beresford Bulldogs on Monday evening. Madison trailed 32-17 at halftime and battled back in the second half, but the comeback bid fell short as Beresford won 59-52.

Zoey Gerry led the Bulldogs with 24 points. The senior guard also came down with five rebounds.