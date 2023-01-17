The Madison Bulldogs lost a home contest against the Beresford Bulldogs on Monday evening. Madison trailed 32-17 at halftime and battled back in the second half, but the comeback bid fell short as Beresford won 59-52.
Zoey Gerry led the Bulldogs with 24 points. The senior guard also came down with five rebounds.
Audrey Nelson scored 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Bulldogs. Ellie Osthus chipped in with four points and six rebounds. Karley Lurz scored two points, grabbed nine rebounds and dished out seven assists.
With the loss, the Bulldogs are now 3-5 overall and 0-3 at home. They’ll look to get back into the win column on Friday when they travel to Sioux Falls to take on Sioux Falls Christian. The game is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.
Estelline/Hendricks 35, ORR 31
The Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders dropped another close game Monday evening against Estelline/Hendricks. The Raiders have lost six games this season with three of those losses coming by five points or fewer. The close calls continued with the Raiders falling to Estelline/Hendricks 35-31.
Julia Trygstad scored 11 points and grabbed nine rebounds for the Raiders. Bailey Hyland added seven points and five rebounds.
With the loss, the Raiders are now 4-6 overall.
They’ll look to break back into the win column on Friday when they host Castlewood. The game is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.