Tyler Backus.jpg

TYLER BACKUS sits in the Gaylen's Popcorn patio on Tuesday. The patio, which opened soon before Downtown in Madtown, is just one example of the business' drive to grow and diversify.

 Photo by Wren Murphy

Since its humble beginnings selling seed popcorn, Gaylen’s Popcorn has expanded and adding a storefront, new products and a new patio to keep themselves competitive and add to the atmosphere of downtown Madison.

Tyler Backus is the manager of Gaylen’s Popcorn and the son of the founders, Gaylen and Shirley. Before opening their downtown storefront in November 2021, the family sold popcorn out of their two-stall garage outside of Wentworth.