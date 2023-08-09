Since its humble beginnings selling seed popcorn, Gaylen’s Popcorn has expanded and adding a storefront, new products and a new patio to keep themselves competitive and add to the atmosphere of downtown Madison.
Tyler Backus is the manager of Gaylen’s Popcorn and the son of the founders, Gaylen and Shirley. Before opening their downtown storefront in November 2021, the family sold popcorn out of their two-stall garage outside of Wentworth.
They have several employees to pop the popcorn and create a variety of colorful flavors, but their storefront also sells a large selection of local products, from soups to sauces to sodas to wines to syrups to jams, among others.
Recently, they also added an outdoor patio to give customers a place to sip on South Dakota beers and wines, which they have begun selling, and feast on popcorn and South Dakota State University ice cream. They began constructing the patio earlier this summer and completed it just in time for Downtown in Madtown.
For Backus, having an expansive storefront, kitchen and patio in downtown Madison was never something he imagined.
“Eventually, we felt like we needed to get out of the garage, but into a place like this, demanding this much space?” he said. “I couldn’t imagine we’d need this much square footage when we started.”
Winter holidays are the busiest time of year for Gaylen’s Popcorn, Backus said, and the garage wasn’t cutting it. With thousands of orders to complete from Thanksgiving to Christmas, space was too limited. So, the family began searching for a new location to push their business to the next level.
The downtown storefront is more welcoming to customers, Backus said. Many people, especially in younger generations, felt uncomfortable buying popcorn out of the garage business. Now, with a bright and colorful storefront in the heart of Madison, they get more foot traffic and have a more prominent spot in the community, Backus said.
“We’re really happy to be a part of downtown,” Backus said. “That was my original goal.”
The storefront has a kitchen in the back and a patio outside a neighboring building, which Gaylen’s Popcorn owns and hopes to expand into. The storefront itself has different sections for popcorn, gourmet chocolates, local products, SDSU ice cream and candy, as well as a mural and toy train tracks near the ceiling. The mural features local train depots, many of which don’t exist anymore, and each part of the painting faces the direction the real depot stands or used to stand. Local artist Angie Christiansen was commissioned to paint the mural before the storefront opened in 2021.
This attention to detail is something Backus prides himself on. The new patio, which is open during store hours, features a sign saying “Good Times.” This is a reference to some of Gaylen’s Popcorn’s earlier packaging, which had the same saying on it.
“I just figured with our vision we had of things, to be a really fun, bright, happy shopping environment, it made sense not only to be in Madison but to be in downtown,” he said.
Gaylen Backus has grown and sold popcorn for more than 25 years, but Gaylen’s Popcorn, as it’s recognized today, began taking shape around 2014, Tyler Backus said. The family was struggling to sell popcorn in an oversaturated market and needed to change their business practices to survive.
“When that glut on the market hit, no one was buying popcorn anywhere. So we were actually stuck with a little over half a million pounds of popcorn we needed to try and sell ourselves,” he said. “We started making the caramel corn, and that was going over well. It started as an operation in our two-stall garage and snowballed up and up to where we’re at today.”
Tyler Backus said he’s aware of the difficulties facing small, specialty businesses like this one. That’s why Gaylen’s Popcorn always searches for new opportunities, whether it’s including more products or expanding, like with the new patio. For Backus, diversity is key to survival.
“We’re always looking for the next thing to add once we’re ready,” he said.