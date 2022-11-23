Community theater

ALL THE WORLD is a stage when actors get together. Kelly MacLeod (left) and Susan Conover are hoping others will join them on the stage and behind the curtains this summer to produce a musical. The organizational meeting is at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 8 at the Madison Public Library.

 Photo by Mary Gales Askren

Will it be “Matilda” or “The Little Mermaid”? Perhaps it will be “Newsies.”

At this point Susan Conover, retired Dakota State University theater director, and Kelly MacLeod, current theater director at DSU, aren’t sure what musical will be selected. They do know they would like to engage community members in a production this summer.