Will it be “Matilda” or “The Little Mermaid”? Perhaps it will be “Newsies.”
At this point Susan Conover, retired Dakota State University theater director, and Kelly MacLeod, current theater director at DSU, aren’t sure what musical will be selected. They do know they would like to engage community members in a production this summer.
An organizational meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 8 at the Madison Public Library to gauge interest.
“People who are interested in working in community theater, either on stage or behind the curtains, should come,” Conover said.
Thus far, Conover and MacLeod have had brainstorming sessions to explore ways to move forward with their shared dream of having an active community theater group in Madison.
“We’d like to do something with men, women and children,” Conover said.
“Intergenerational,” MacLeod chimed in. “I also want productions that are just for adults.”
Their dream grows out of a mutual love of theater and out of a recognition that theater has benefits for individuals and the community.
“I’ve been away from the stage so long, my interest is more for the community,” Conover said.
Theater provides not only live entertainment but also opportunities for community members to act, engage in design, and become part of a creative community by assisting with the myriad tasks associated with a production.
“It’s another opportunity for kids who are home this summer,” MacLeod said.
Rehearsal times will take into consideration practice schedules and games so that young athletes are not excluded from participating.
MacLeod admits that she has a personal reason for exploring interest in starting a community theater group.
“What’s motivational for me is I need to continue professional development,” she said. “For me, life really is theater, but I don’t want to be in charge of everything.”
Both she and Conover indicate they love to act, in part due to the synergistic dynamic created.
“It’s self-expression and community expression at the same time,” MacLeod explained, adding that it’s also fun.
Currently, the women are in the exploratory stage of establishing a community theater group. They haven’t chosen a musical. They haven’t identified a venue. They can only guess at community interest.
They’re still tossing around possible names. Mad Arts Theater Company? Mad Arts Players?
“Apparently, there was a theater company a long time ago called the Silver Creek Players,” Conover noted.
Adults interested in community theater and parents who would like to see their children become involved in community theater are encouraged to attend the meeting on Dec. 8 and to become part of the dynamic process which – hopefully – will launch community theater in Madison with this summer’s musical.