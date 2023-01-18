The Howard Tigers picked up their third straight win on Tuesday with a 58-55 victory against Hanson.
“This was a big win for us against a really good Class A team and should be a confidence-builder for us as we go forward,” Howard head coach Wade Erickson said. “It was a back-and-forth battle all night, and neither team was able to get more than a five-point lead.”
Hanson entered the matchup with the Tigers on a four-game winning streak, and they forced the Tigers into 28 turnovers.
Despite that high number, Erickson said his team did a better job of taking care of the ball down the stretch to help them secure the three-point victory.
“They brought a lot of defensive pressure and forced us to turn the ball over more than what we would have liked,” Erickson said. “The girls just kept to task and handled it better as the game went along. I am really proud of the way we managed the end of the game. We kept our composure and hit some big pressure shots down the stretch.”
Abby Aslesen recorded a double-double for the Tigers. The junior post player scored 16 points and grabbed 13 rebounds.
Trinity Palmquist scored 14 points and pulled down seven rebounds. Kate Connor added 13 points and nine rebounds.
With the win, the Tigers improved to 9-2 overall. They’ll be back in action on Thursday when they take on Bridgewater-Emery at home.
Sioux Valley 84, Chester 65
The Chester Flyers battled but ultimately couldn’t keep pace with Sioux Valley on Tuesday. The visiting Cossacks defeated the Flyers 84-65 to hand Chester their sixth straight loss.
Emery Larson and Jacy Wolf both scored 21 points for the Flyers. Emmerson Eppard added 14 points.
With the loss, the Flyers are now 2-8 overall. They’ll look to snap their losing streak at home on Friday when they square off against the Howard Tigers.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Howard 58, Hanson 47
The Howard Tigers picked up their fifth win of the season on Tuesday with a 58-47 victory against Hanson.
“I was really proud of the way we competed for 32 minutes,” Howard head coach Nick Koepsell said. “We have been up and down so far this season, and tonight we played a really all-around game.”
Luke Koepsell led the Tigers with 18 points. Kolt Koepsell poured in 13 points. Ryder Erickson reached double figures with 12 points.
The win marked the sixth time this season that the Tigers held their opponent to under 50 points.
“Defensively, we were really good for the first three quarters,” Koepsell said. “Hanson hit some three-pointers in the fourth quarter to keep it close. Overall, we were locked in on defense all night.”
The Tigers improved to 5-3 overall with the win. They’ll look to pick up their sixth win of the season on Thursday when they host Bridgewater-Emery.
Sioux Valley 85, Chester 40
Sioux Valley ran away from the Chester Flyers Tuesday evening for an 85-40 road victory.
Jovi Wolf led the Flyers with 15 points. Layke Wold scored 12 points and recorded two steals.
With the loss, the Flyers are now 3-6 overall. They’ll look to pick up their fourth win of the season on Thursday when they host Dell Rapids St. Mary.