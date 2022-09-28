CHRISTINA BLESSINGER holds up a bust of William Henry Harrison Beadle at History Happy Hour on Tuesday night. Her husband Justin spoke about Beadle’s early life and Civil War activities. A rubbing of his grave marker and a presentation copy of a book with his signature were also shared with those in attendance.
Anecdotes and artifacts contributed to an intellectual scavenger hunt at Sundog Coffee on Tuesday night as Justin Blessinger, a professor at Dakota State University, provided tidbits of information about W.H.H. Beadle, who gave Beadle County its name as well as DSU in a past incarnation.
“I’ve been told I have his office,” Blessinger said in introductory remarks.
Beadle served as DSU president from 1889-1905, when it was known as the Madison Normal School and was dedicated to training teachers. He is known as General Beadle because he was given an honorary promotion to the rank of brevet brigadier general during the Civil War.
Beadle begins his autobiography when he enters the Dakota Territory as a surveyor general, according to Blessinger. He has been researching Beadle’s early life in an effort to discover what shaped a man so cantankerous he could not be elected to office, but who wielded significant influence as the state was formed and in the years following statehood.
“I kind of feel like he’s family at this point,” Blessinger said.
Blessinger’s presentation, “Young Beadle: The Underground Railroad and the War,” is the first event of the fall season for the Lake County Museum. Four additional events are planned.
On Tuesday night, Blessinger shared what he has learned in tracing Beadle’s early life, offering surmises based on the scant information he has been able to find.
“There’s not much known about his early years,” Blessinger reported.
Beadle was born in Indiana near the Wabash River.
“It’s not clear where the Beadle farm was, but his father floated goods down the Wabash River,” Blessinger said. He decided at an early age that he wanted to go to college, but his dad wanted him to become a farmer.
“That was an early negotiation he had to make – to go to college in the first place,” Blessinger indicated.
Beadle attended the University of Michigan. He may have become involved in the abolitionist movement there. Later, he would write about a young man being approached to deliver a message to a Quaker in Kansas and to help a slave to freedom.
Blessinger and others have assumed that although the narrative was written in third person, Beadle was writing about himself. Writing about oneself in the third person was a convention used by some during the Victorian era, according to Blessinger.
Like other university students, Beadle was eager to join the Union army. Twice during his years of service, he became seriously ill and could have resigned with an honorable discharge, but he continued to serve.
The first time he was sick with what was known as “camp fever,” but could have been typhoid, he went into battle because no officers were leading the Union soldiers who were fighting. The second time, he was in Washington, D.C., and ended up serving as a personal escort to President Abraham Lincoln.
“Lincoln liked to go for evening walks and Beadle walked with him,” Blessinger said. “Beadle tried to keep a journal during this time, but it is nothing but a bunch of numbers.”
Following the war, Beadle earned a law degree at the University of Michigan “very quickly” and held several other appointments before moving to South Dakota, where he became a celebrated figure.