Local Kiwanians just need to look around the community to see the impact their organization has had since being established 100 years ago.
In Library Park, the toddler play equipment was donated by the Madison Kiwanis Club. Dennis Zingmark was club president when it was installed.
“He saw a need in Madison for playground equipment for kids the age of his twins,” Vickie Walters reported.
Walters, who was elected to serve as the club’s first woman president in 2000, is now helping to organize this year’s anniversary celebration. Having grown up in Madison, she was aware of the organization’s impact before joining.
In the 1960s, the Kiwanians planted trees along Egan Avenue to beautify the area. In the 1950s, they spearheaded fund-raising efforts for the community swimming pool in Westside Park.
“In my day, I’d ride my bike to the pool and spend the whole day there,” Walters said.
Over the years, the organization has taken on a variety of projects, supporting some financially and organizing others.
Walters remembers when the Kiwanians organized the community Easter Egg Hunt in Library Park; she dressed as the bunny. At one time, Kiwanian Chuck Robbins repaired bikes which were given to people in the Madison area.
“Joining the Kiwanis can give you the opportunity to give back to your community,” she said.
Currently, volunteers are actively engaged in delivering meals to seniors and serving a meal at the Gathering annually. They also support a wide variety of other community activities financially, such as the Lake County Food Pantry, the Backpacks for Kids program, field trips for Madison Elementary students, Madison Regional Health System, Lake County 4-H and the Domestic Violence Network.
A special fund – known as “Birthday Money” – is used to support the Madison Public Library. On their birthdays, instead of receiving gifts, members make a donation to the fund. This is used to support children’s programming at the library.
Last year, the Kiwanians helped cover costs related to Reading Bridge. The summer program offers small group tutoring to elementary students to help them bridge the gap between spring and fall classes with the goal of preventing summer learning loss.
“In other years, it was used for the summer reading program,” Walters said. “One of the first things we bought were the pads the kids sit on in Storytime.”
She has been a member since 1998. She joined because she was invited to do so by her neighbor, Jeff Pearson.
“We went out for a walk one morning,” she recalled. “It was recruitment month and he said, ‘I think you could contribute a lot to the Madison community through Kiwanis’.”
Walters has found it to be rewarding, serving not only in leadership positions in the Madison club but also at the district level. She’s a little in awe of those who started the group in 1922.
“They were businessmen; they were educators – what they got together to do for the community!” she said.
But she is equally appreciative of the men and women she has gotten to know locally through the community. Some she might not have met had she not been a member of the Madison club. Others she may have known only professionally.
Walters thoroughly enjoys the weekly meetings on Tuesday noon at Nicky’s. Each week there’s a presentation about something that’s going on in the community.
“I never have a bad Tuesday. You sing a song at the end of the meeting and smile on your way out,” Walters said. “The Kiwanis brings you joy – the camaraderie of the club.”