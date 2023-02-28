Oldham Lutheran Church has celebrated the World Day of Prayer for 35 years, and it has no plans to stop.
This year, the church will host a prayer service at 1 p.m. Friday. The event will begin with a discussion of the year’s artwork, have information about the 2023 featured country, Taiwan, and have a worship service and Bible study. The offering from this year’s event will go to a local food pantry. It is open to everyone regardless of church membership status or denomination.
According to the international World Day of Prayer organization, the event was founded by Christian women of multiple denominations.
Its roots trace back to 1887, when a Women’s World Day of Prayer was founded by a woman from Brooklyn, N.Y. Just two years later, two Methodist women called for a world day of prayer for the World Mission, and it started spreading across the United States and Canada. The World Day of Prayer, as people know it today, began in 1927 as a World Day of Prayer for Missions, though the name was shortened in 1928.
Before 1930, American women would write the worship service, but that changed when Helen Kim, from Korea, became the first non-American to write the order of worship. Since then, the responsibility for writing the order of worship has moved to a different country each year, and participants are encouraged to pray for and with citizens and residents of that country.
This year, the theme is “I Have Heard About Your Faith” and the worship materials were written by Taiwans’ World Day of Prayer committee.
Taiwanese Christian women first participated in the World Day of Prayer in 1935, and thousands of women throughout the region participate in it each year. In addition to providing a booklet with the worship materials, the international World Day of Prayer organization publishes information about Taiwanese culture and current problems facing the region.
Palestine, the Cook Islands and Nigeria will be featured in the next three years.
The residents of Oldham have participated in the event since 1988, according to Lois Nelson, a member of the Oldham Lutheran congregation.
At first, it was hosted jointly with the Oldham United Methodist and St. Catherine churches, with the churches taking turns hosting. Eventually, Oldham Lutheran took charge due to the church’s accessibility and other local churches closing. Participation has decreased over the years, going from a peak of 40 in the early 1990s to around 10 to 20 people now.
Sometimes pastors were involved in the event planning, Nelson said, and other times congregation members took charge. “We try to involve everybody,” she said.
Nelson said the event is a good opportunity for people to learn about another culture and share faith with other Christians.
“It’s nice to get the community together to pray,” she said.