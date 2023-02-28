Oldham Lutheran Church has celebrated the World Day of Prayer for 35 years, and it has no plans to stop.

This year, the church will host a prayer service at 1 p.m. Friday. The event will begin with a discussion of the year’s artwork, have information about the 2023 featured country, Taiwan, and have a worship service and Bible study. The offering from this year’s event will go to a local food pantry. It is open to everyone regardless of church membership status or denomination.